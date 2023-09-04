BudgIT unveils recipients of 2023 GovSpend Media Fellowship

Civic-tech organization leading the advocacy for accountability, transparency, and effective service delivery in Nigeria BudgIT, has announced the 2023 recipients of its GovSpend Media Fellowship. According to a press release, after a rigorous selection process, the individuals were selected for their outstanding potential to drive positive change in governance. The statement said:

“The GovSpend Media Fellowship aims to empower and support talented individuals in their pursuit to promote transparency and accountability in government. The selected participants for the 2023 GovSpend Media Fellowship are: James Ojo from Legit.ng, Daniel Ojukwu from Foundation for Investigative Journalism, Alfred Ajayi from Radio Nigeria, Abubakar Ismail Kankara from Daily Episode, Aminu Adamu Naganye from Wikki Times, Jamiu Folarin from Rock City FM, Udeobasi Blessing Ngozi from Foundation for Investigative Journalism, Sunday Elom from Sahara Reporters, Godwin Agwam from TVC News, Arinze Chijioke from Ripples Nigeria, Johnstone Kpilaakaa from BCSL and Aminah Salako-Adekunle from Radio Nigeria.”

It also said that the individuals stood out among a highly competitive pool of applicants, “due to their remarkable contribution to advancing storytelling and advocacy in promoting accountability and transparency in Nigeria.” The statement added that the selected GovSpend Media Fellowship participants will be inducted into the program through a 3-day boot camp where they will learn under the best hands in Data and Journalism. ‘’We hope that these selected fellows give us their best and also ensure that the stories they investigate bring more light to the work of transparency and accountability in Nigeria,” Iyanuoluwa Bolarinwa, Acting Head of Open Government and Institutional Partnerships, BudgIT, said.