BudgIt To Train 12 Journalists In 2023 ‘Govspend Media Fellowship’

Leading civic-tech organization in the advocacy for account- ability, transparency and effective service delivery in Nigeria, BudgIT, has announced that its 2023 GovSpend Media Fellowship will run from September to November 2023.

According to a press release, “in 2021, BudgIT launched govspend.ng, a visual platform that provides citizens, CSOs, the media, and stakeholders access to simplified data from the Federal Government’s Open Treasury Portal.

Based on this, the GovSpend Media Fellowship is BudgIT’s effort to train and equip journalists with the necessary skills to effectively utilize the GovSpend platform and other relevant subjects, such as creative communication and data- driven storytelling.”

The statement further said: “For the 2023 edition, 12 journalists will be selected, with two from each of Nigeria’s six geo- political zones. The application period for the GovSpend Media Fellowship will commence on Wednesday, August 2nd, 2023 (noon WAT) and end on August 14th, 2023 (5:00 pm WAT).