BudgIT: States Spent N1.25trn To Service Debts In 2023

The 36 states of the Federation spent a total of N1.25 trillion to service debts last year, according to a report by BudgIT.

The 2024 “State of States Report” released by the civic-tech organisation, on Tuesday, shows that the total debt stock of the 36 states jumped by 38.1 percent to N10.01 trillion in 2023 from N7.25 trillion in the previous year, with domestic debt accounting for N5.86 trillion, while foreign debt accounted for $4.61 billion.

According to the report: “The liberalisation of the exchange rate exacerbated the financial strain on states, significantly raising their foreign loan repayment obligations in naira terms.”

The report stated: “The aggregate operating expenses of the states, which formed 47.36% of the aggregate expenditure, increased by 21.17% from N3.8 trillion in 2022 to N4.64 trillion in 2023.

Additionally, N1.25 trillion, representing 12.8% of the cumulative spending of the states, was used to service debts. Interestingly, N287.56 billion, not captured by states as part of their expenditure for the 2023 fiscal year, was utilised to offset contractor arrears, pension and gratuity arrears, and other outstanding liabilities.

“The total debt stock of the 36 states surged by 38.1 per cent, from N7.25 trillion in 2022 to N10.01 trillion. This growth was partly driven by a N606.12 billion increase in domestic debt, resulting in an average year-on-year growth rate of 11.4 per cent. By December 31, 2023, the total domestic debt stood at N5.86 trillion.

The situation was further complicated by rising foreign debt, which increased by 4.1 per cent, from $4.43 billion in 2022 to $4.61 billion in 2023. The liberalisation of the exchange rate exacerbated the financial strain on states, significantly raising their foreign loan repayment obligations in naira terms.”

It further stated that Lagos State remained the most indebted in foreign currency last year, as the stated accounted for 26.9 per cent of the total foreign debt, equivalent to $1.24 billion.

“The devaluation exposed many states to heightened financial risk, particularly the eight states where more than 50 per cent of the total debt is dollar-denominated.

Kaduna and Edo had the highest foreign debt-to-total debt ratios, at 86.06 per cent and 60.54 per cent, respectively. The other states in this group—Ondo, Bauchi, Lagos, Enugu, Ebonyi, and Anambra—had ratios ranging from 50 per cent to 59 per cent.

“The debt burden also varied significantly across the country, with the average subnational debt per capita reaching N40,469 in 2023. Twelve states exceeded this benchmark, with Lagos having the highest debt per capita at N138,034.

In addition to the existing debt stock, the states have exiting liabilities totalling N1.19 trillion: N408.69 billion is owed in contractor arrears, N521.36 billion is owed in pension and gratuity arrears, N79.64 billion is owed in salary and other staff claims, N4.36 billion is owed in judgement debt and other pending litigation, and other payables and liabilities amount to N182.79 billion,” the report added.

