BudgIT Raises Concerns Over Non-Publication Of Budget Implementation Reports

Prominent civic-tech organisation, BudgIT, has called out the Federal Ministry of Finance and the Budget Office of the Federation for what it said was their “refusal” to publish quarterly Budget Implementation Reports (BIRs).

In a statement, the organisation described the non-publication of the quarterly Budget Implementation Reports (BIRs), “as a violation of statute, established practice and a clear erosion of the hard-won dissemination and transparency reforms of previous administrations.”

Citing provisions of the Fiscal Responsibility Act, 2007, which stipulate that the report on the implementation of the annual budget must be, “published in the mass and electronic media and on the Ministry of Finance website, not later than 30 days after the end of each quarter,” BudgIT stated that compared with the previous administration, which in its two terms, published a minimum of 3 BIRs per fiscal year, the current administration, “with nearly four BIRs pending from Q2, 2024, to Q2, 2025 …has not published a single BIR in nearly one fiscal year.”

The statement said: “Budget Implementation Reports are not only a requirement of the law and established practice, they are an indication of a government’s willingness to be transparent and to provide evidence of its spending. “The proof of this spending is crucial to assess the quality of implementation of its budget and, more broadly, the quality of the delivery of public goods and services.

Public sector accounting principles emphasise the need to publish and disseminate financial information as a matter of professional practice and to secure the engagement of the public, a significant stakeholder in public financial management.

“It is troubling that the current administration has ignored the law and refused to publish a key public document. It would have been preferred that the current administration build on the foundation of previous governments and, in addition to regular implementation reports, publish and disseminate the Federal Cash Plan Disbursement Schedule, per section 26 of the Fiscal Responsibility Act.

This poor state of affairs is all the more compelling, considering the current administration has just concluded spending on the 2024 Appropriation (though it is unclear if the 2024 Supplementary Appropriation is still being implemented).”

According to the statement, the Ministry of Finance and Budget Office of the Federation have “withheld” crucial information that the private sector is meant to use for planning and which Civil Society and the academia are meant to use for their advocacy and analysis, thereby showing the international community that, “Nigeria operates according to accepted norms and conventions of international public finance.”

Furthermore, it said: “Perhaps more worrying is the fact that this disposition towards providing public information does not end with Quarterly BIRs but extends to the government’s own public platforms, namely OpenTreasury.gov, which used to be the go-to source of information on daily, weekly, monthly, quarterly and yearly spending of the Federal Government.

“While the platform was not perfect (several government Ministries, Departments and Agencies’ spending data was absent, links were broken, and the data was often not machinereadable), it was largely comprehensive and a demonstration of transparency and the willingness of the government to be held accountable. The government has not updated the platform with new information since January 2025.”