BudgIT Raises Concerns Over ‘Irregularities’ In 2025 Budget

Leading civic-tech organisation BudgIT, has expressed concern over what it describes as “irregularities” in the Federal Government’s proposed 2025 budget.

In a statement highlighting the alleged irregularities, on Thursday, the organisation called on the National Assembly to address the issue and “allow robust public participation in the budget review process.”

It also urged the lawmakers to ensure that the approved budget, “reflects the needs and preferences of Nigerians through job creation, poverty reduction, and inclusive broadbased economic growth.”

The organisation said: “A review of the performance of the Federal Government budget over recent years has revealed that the Federal Government often falls way off the mark in its macroeconomic assumptions, which pose serious fiscal risks leading to severe budget financing challenges, additional unforeseen government obligations, and a signifcant increase in public debt.

“The government’s inflation projection of 15 per cent in the 2025 fiscal year appears grossly unrealistic, considering that inflation, which stood at 34.6 per cent as of November 2024, has been driven not only by monetary factors such as exchange rate and money supply but also by the constant increase in food and energy prices—both of which the government has not created a clear roadmap to resolving in the short term.

While the oil price projection of $75 per barrel appears feasible given the global outlook of $70 to $73 per barrel, we strongly advise the National Assembly to resist the urge to increase the oil price benchmark to create fiscal space for their budgetary insertions, a practice observed in previous years.”

