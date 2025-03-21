New Telegraph

March 21, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
March 21, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Money Line
  3. BudgIT, Order Paper…

BudgIT, Order Paper Launch Advocacy Campaign For Accountability

BudgIT, a leading civictech organisation advocating for transparency and accountability in Nigeria’s public finance and OrderPaper, Nigeria’s foremost independent parliamentary monitoring organisation and policy think tank, have expressed deep concern over what they said is the “weakening of Nigeria’s separation of powers, as executive overreach, legislative dilution, and judicial sangfroid undermine institutional independence and democratic governance.”

According to a statement, as part of their efforts to address the issue: “BudgIT and OrderPaper are set to launch a full-scale advocacy campaign for full financial autonomy for the judiciary and local governments, stronger legislative accountability, and stricter enforcement of constitutional checks and balances.

“As part of this campaign, a Policy Brief has been developed titled, ‘Nigeria’s Lost Decade: Effects and Remedies of the Weakening Separation of Powers (2014–2024)’, providing data-driven insights and actionable recommendations for reform, to be published in the coming days.

We, therefore, call on policymakers, civil society organisations (CSOs), the media and citizens to support this campaign and demand a transparent, accountable, and constitutionally balanced government.”

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Promo: Union Bank Rewards Customers With Tricycles
Read Next

IMF, Statistical Community Release New Global Standards For Macroeconomic Statistics
Share
Copy Link
×