BudgIT, Order Paper Launch Advocacy Campaign For Accountability

Share

BudgIT, a leading civictech organisation advocating for transparency and accountability in Nigeria’s public finance and OrderPaper, Nigeria’s foremost independent parliamentary monitoring organisation and policy think tank, have expressed deep concern over what they said is the “weakening of Nigeria’s separation of powers, as executive overreach, legislative dilution, and judicial sangfroid undermine institutional independence and democratic governance.”

According to a statement, as part of their efforts to address the issue: “BudgIT and OrderPaper are set to launch a full-scale advocacy campaign for full financial autonomy for the judiciary and local governments, stronger legislative accountability, and stricter enforcement of constitutional checks and balances.

“As part of this campaign, a Policy Brief has been developed titled, ‘Nigeria’s Lost Decade: Effects and Remedies of the Weakening Separation of Powers (2014–2024)’, providing data-driven insights and actionable recommendations for reform, to be published in the coming days.

We, therefore, call on policymakers, civil society organisations (CSOs), the media and citizens to support this campaign and demand a transparent, accountable, and constitutionally balanced government.”

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

