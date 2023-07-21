BudgIt Opens Nominations For 2023 Active Citizens Award

BudgIT has announced that it is set to host the second edition of the Active Citizens Awards. According to a statement, this year’s award, themed, “Trailblazers of Change: Pioneering Solutions, Shaping the Future,” is scheduled to hold on Saturday, September 16, 2023, at the Civic Center, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The Active Citizens Award is a BudgIT signature effort to honor and spotlight individuals and organizations doing ground-breaking humanitarian work in Nigeria’s civic space. Among the recipients of the maiden edition was Tunde Onakoya, the founder of Chess in Slums, who was presented with the Star Award—the Active Citizens Award.

The Debt Management Office (DMO) was ac- knowledged with the Institutional Transparency Award in the Government Agencies category, Debo Macaroni was honored with the Art for Activism Award, while Femi Fala- na, SAN, was recognized with the Hall of Fame Award for Civic Activism, alongside other de- serving individuals and organizations.