BudgIT: National Assembly Inserted N6.93trn Projects In 2025 Budget

Prominent civic tech organization, BudgIT, on Tuesday, announced that it had uncovered 11,122 projects valued at N6.93 trillion inserted by the National Assembly into the 2025 Budget.

In a statement, the organization said that the insertions, “far from promoting development, appear tailored to satisfy narrow political interests and personal gains rather than the citizens’ interests.”

Specifically, the organization said: “Our analysis reveals that 238 projects valued above N5 billion each, with a cumulative value of N2.29 trillion, were inserted with little to no justification.

984 projects worth N1.71 trillion and 1,119 projects within the range of N500 million to N1 billion, totaling N641.38 billion, were indiscriminately inserted, raising questions about their relevance and alignment with national priorities.

“A closer look shows that 3,573 projects worth N653.19 billion are assigned directly to federal constituencies and 1,972 projects worth N444.04 billion to senatorial districts.

Categorically, some of the most glaring anomalies include: 1,477 streetlight projects worth N393.29 billion; 538 boreholes totalling N114.53 billion; 2,122 ICT projects valued at N505.79 billion; and N6.74 billion earmarked for ‘empowerment of traditional rulers’”.

It further stated: “Shockingly, 39% of all insertions—4,371 projects worth N1.72 trillion—were forced into the Ministry of Agriculture’s budget, inflating its capital allocation from N242.5 billion to N1.95 trillion.

The Ministries of Science and Technology and Budget and Economic Planning also saw bloated allocations of N994.98 billion and N1.1 trillion, respectively, from insertions alone.

“Even more concerning is the targeted misuse of agencies like the Nigerian Building and Road Research Institute (Lagos) and the Federal Cooperative College, Oji River, as dumping grounds for politically motivated projects.

These agencies lack the technical capacity to execute such projects, leading to rampant underperformance and waste.

For example, the Federal Cooperative College, Oji River—a training institution— was saddled with: N3 billion for utility vehicles to support farmers and distribution agents; N1.5 billion for rural electrification in Rivers State; and N1 billion for solar streetlights in Enugu State.

These are examples of agencies operating outside their mandates, managing projects unrelated to their statutory functions, and adding zero value to national development.”

BudgIT noted that despite these findings and the fact that that in the third and fourth quarters of 2024, it launched the “The Budget is a Mess” campaign to bring the issues to light, “the Presidency has remained conspicuously silent.”

“We submitted formal letters outlining our findings to the Presidency, the Budget Office, and the National Assembly.

While these letters were acknowledged, no response was received from any of the institutions, and not a single institution has taken responsibility for the anomalies.

Even more concern – ing is the silence from the Presidency—silence which, in the face of overwhelming evidence, amounts to complicity,” it added.

Commenting on the findings, Gabriel Okeowo, BudgIT’s Country Director, stressed the urgent need to restore integrity to Nigeria’s budgeting process, highlighting how unchecked project insertions by the National Assembly have derailed the purpose of national planning, weakened public trust, and diverted resources away from critical development priorities.

