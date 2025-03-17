BudgIT Launches ChatBot, Bimi

Share

BudgIT, a leading civictech organisation, promoting transparency, accountability, and effective service delivery in Nigeria, has launched its chatbot, Bimi, a web-based platform that provides real-time, accurate, and accessible information on public financial management.

In a press release, the organisation said that the chat bottle will play a key role, “in bridging the divide between government transparency and public comprehension,” adding that, “It will ensure that every Nigerian can effortlessly access the critical information required for informed decisionmaking.”

The statement said: “Bimi provides citizens with realtime updates on audited financial reports, budget implementation, and government spending at national and subnational levels.

It also responds quickly to questions about government policies, public services, and governance updates, provides timely access to microeconomic and macroeconomic data for informed decision-making, and offers courses and modules on public financial management, civic technologies, and governance.”

According to BudgIT’s Global Director, Oluseun Onigbinde, Bimi is more than a chatbot—it is a digital partner for fostering accountability and enhancing citizen engagement in governance.

“By leveraging artificial intelligence, BudgIT has created a tool that simplifies the complexities of government operations.

Bimi provides a user-friendly gateway to otherwise opaque government data, making it easier for Nigerians to demand transparency and hold leaders accountable.

This is not just about technology; it’s about equipping citizens with the knowledge and tools they need to demand accountability from the government.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

