BudgIT Goofed On ‘Sokoto Report’

Democracy thrives on a multiplicity of perspectives. It would arguably lose its defining egalitarianism if it foreclosed the free expression of viewpoints by its adherents – including insufficiently researched or deliberately tweaked ones.

Against this backdrop, perspectives which flow from diligent, rigorous, balanced efforts that genuinely inform and leverage society should be commended while those that fall short should be confronted.

In its 2024-Q3 States Fiscal Transparency League (SFTL) Table which the mother organization, BudgIT Foundation, states track fiscal transparency among Nigerian states, BudgIT took Sokoto State to the cleaners alleging the state came last in its rankings for the stated period. The organization also ‘attacked’ Nasarawa and Gombe state for ‘ranking low’.

The ranking by BudgIT quoted by online media claimed that out of the 36 states of the federation, Sokoto State in the Third Quarter (Q3) of 2024, came last (36th position) with a 39% score while Nasarawa and Gombe states ranked 35th and 34th positions with 58% score respectively.

What are the metrics from which BudgIT’s conclusions flow? According to the body, the evaluation assessed the availability and completeness of critical fiscal documents, the functionality of state websites and e-procurement portals, and the timeliness of their publication. It further talks about the enhancement of the state’s e-procurement portal’s usability and accessibility.

In effect, a core dimension of measuring fiscal governance transparency is the mere uploading of information on the state’s website. There was zero effort by BudgIT to directly interface and interrogate the target entities before churning out critical reports.

This methodology oversimplifies a tracking/ranking project that has the potential of seriously damaging a state’s effort at courting investments and understates fundamental governance changes afoot in the state. This procedure has a credibility issue as will be played up shortly.

First, a closer look at BudgIT. BudgIT describes itself as, “A civic organisation that uses creative technology to simplify public information, stimulating a community of active citizens and enabling their right to demand accountability, institutional reforms, efficient service delivery and an equitable society.”

Significantly, the organization specifically provides a caveat, stating its perspectives “reflect our analytical views that we believe are reliable and fact-based.” It however pointedly disowns responsibility or liability for any factual or contextual errors in the reports it churns out.

Its words: “Whilst reasonable care has been taken in preparing this document, no responsibility or liability is accepted for errors or any views expressed herein by BudgIT for actions taken due to information provided in this Report.”

Many may not know that the current Sokoto State administration under Governor Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto’s watch, now 18 months in the saddle, has not borrowed a kobo while executing a compelling swathe of development projects guided by its 9-point smart agenda. What metric of financial prudence can trump this footing – except perhaps uploading the associated positive multi-dimensional governance implications on the state website, according to BudgIT?

The judicious use of funds is more important to Sokoto State. Uploading related budget spending data online is good but not critical or injurious to the developmental transformation of the state. A diversion here – for BudgIT, Ebonyi State ranks high in their ranking because that state government uploaded its budget data but sees nothing absolutely nothing wrong in the state spending N13 billion in rehabilitating an airport that has never received a flight. Although, it now serves as a worship centre – though it could be fairly argued that these challenging times need powerful prayers.

From a purely scientific data analytics and sourcing point of view, the BudgIT Report couldn’t have flowed from a comprehensive and thorough analysis of Governor Ahmed Aliyu’s less than two-year tenure.

Within relevant context, it’s not impossible that whatever statistics BudgiT harvested to arrive at their conclusion is an overflow from the Senator Aminu Tambuwal era, which a judicial commission of inquiry has found wanting in the area of prudent management of state resources.

Even officials of ex-Governor Tambuwal’s administration are yet to come to terms on how much he spent on private jets’ hire and how much of the state resources he squandered in his presidential wild goose chase.

The emerging consensus in Sokoto State and amongst diverse stakeholders is that the online reports may have been orchestrated to malign the state government, which has demonstrated competence/transparency in managing the state resources without owing any contractor or abandoning any project.

So far, there have been no complaints from contractors about underlayment. Significantly, not even complaints are coming from the opposition, which naturally should act as a check on sitting governors. This leads to the feeling that both online news reportage which flow from BudgIT’s report – are crying wolf needlessly.

Recently, Governor Ahmed Aliyu inaugurated several committees to monitor project implementation across the three senatorial zones of the state and charged his appointees to ensure the exercise aligns with due process and budgetary provision. Their mandates include ensuring projects meet contractual terms of quality, delivery time, and cost.

Ultimately, fiscal transparency and financial responsibility mean living within an entity’s means. The Sokoto State Government has been living within its means. It has never borrowed a kobo. The same cannot be said for the previous administration.

It’s out in the public space: Sokoto State has been recognized as a leading example of fiscal transparency. In a recent assessment by the World Bank’s States Fiscal Transparency, Accountability, and Sustainability (SFTAS) programme, Sokoto ranked first in the country. This ranking was based on rigorous criteria, including the publication of fiscal documents, accessibility of budget information, and implementation of sound financial management practices.

The BudgIT ranking for 2024 Q3 contradicts this established recognition without providing sufficient context or clarity about its methodology.

More, Sokoto State has consistently published all relevant fiscal documents, including audit reports, budgets, budget implementation reports and accountant-general reports, on its Ministry of Finance website. This ensures public access to crucial information, fostering transparency and accountability. The state’s website is regularly updated and structured to provide easy navigation for stakeholders, including citizens, businesses, and development partners.

It may interest diverse stakeholders that contrary to the claims in the BudgIT report, Sokoto State operates a fully functional e-procurement platform. The platform is designed to enhance transparency in public procurement by publishing all procurement details, allowing for public feedback and ensuring fair competition.

The platform aligns with international best practices and serves as a critical tool for minimizing corruption and inefficiencies in public resource management.

Under the SFTAS programme, Sokoto State has implemented key reforms to enhance fiscal transparency and accountability. These include: Publishing budget implementation reports and audited financial statements promptly; Adopting a citizen-friendly budgeting process to involve the public in financial planning and execution; and strengthening internal control mechanisms to ensure prudent resource management.

In conclusion, the ranking unfairly smears Sokoto State in a negative light and such a portrayal unfortunately is not only misleading but also cavalierly dismissive of the state’s verifiable achievements in fiscal transparency and accountability.

In this particular report, BudgIT which parades itself as the poster boy of the nation’s bustling NGO eco-system, clearly goofed.

