BudgIT Flays N2.4bn Disbursement On Abandoned Projects

Tracka, BudgIT’s service delivery promotion platform, which allows citizens to collaborate, track and give feedback on public projects in their communities, has uncovered payments worth N2.4 billion to 17 contractors for 15 projects across nine states—yet no contractor has commenced work on these sites, according to a press release.

The statement said that some of the projects included “the payment of N401 million to Mainstream Contractors in December 2023 under the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing for the Rehabilitation of Welcome-NasarawaFarewell from Nasarawa, linking the North and Southern part of Nigeria in Nasarawa LGA, Nasarawa State; N153 million to Icent Light Ltd between August and November 2023 under the National Institute for Construction Technology, Uromi, for the Fencing, Landscaping and Completion of Onicha-Uku Town Hall and Event Centre at Aniocha/ Oshimili in Delta; and N88 million to A3 Interbiz Link Service Limited in December 2023 under the Pharmacist Council of Nigeria for the Construction and Equipping of PHC Centre in Adedeji Community, Ikirun, Osun State.”

It noted that these and other payments worth N3.9 billion for abandoned projects nationwide were highlighted in Tracka’s 2023/2024 Report, “Achieving National Development through Efficient Service Delivery,” launched today, January 30, 2025, in Abuja.

