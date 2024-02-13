BudgIT: Delta, Bayelsa, 11 other states lack e-procurement portals

Thirteen states of the Federation- Delta, Bayelsa, Akwa Ibom, Bauchi, Benue, Gombe, Katsina Kano, Kebbi, Niger, Oyo, Sokoto, and Yobe- do not have e-procurement portals, according to BudgIT. In a statement on Monday, the leading civic-tech organisation, which was established to promote transparency, accountability and effective service delivery in Nigeria, said the 13 states fell into its “red zone” category of sub nationals “with neither an eprocurement portal nor data.” The organisation said that under its State Fiscal Transparency League project it decided to extensively assess the procurement websites of Nigeria’s 36 states in order “to evaluate the level of transparency and accessibility of procurement-related information to the public.”

According to the statement, “the assessments, categorised into three—Green, Yellow, and Red—are as follows: green indicates that a state’s e-procurement portal is operating and data is available; yellow shows that a state has functional portals but outdated data, while red shows a state has neither an eProcurement portal nor data. “Based on our assessment, Lagos, Kogi, Ekiti, Adamawa, Kaduna, Ondo, and Osun states in the green zone have a working e-procurement portal and accessible data. Abia, Anambra, Borno, Cross River, Ebonyi, Edo, Enugu, Imo, Jigawa, Kwara, Nasarawa, Plateau, Ogun, Rivers, Taraba, and Zamfara states—yellow zone states—have functional portals but data on the portal are not up to date.