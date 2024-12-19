Budget: State House Gets N47.11bn In 2025

Share

…Tinubu, VP to spend 11.6 billion in 2025, EFFC N62.2bn , NFIU N12.5bn

The State House is allocated N47.11 billion in 2025, according to details of the 2025 executive budget obtained by New Telegraph on Thursday.

The Office of the President (state house operations) under the presidency is allocated N8.7 billion 2025 fiscal year while the Vice President office has N 2. 9 billion respectively

The state House Budget of N47.11 billion comprises an overhead cost of N3.4 billion, overhead of N10.06 billion and a capital component of N33.5 billion. In 2025 the office of the Chief of staff to the President has N1.5 billion.

“It makes up an overhead cost of N1.04 billion, capital N 513.7 million. In 2025 State House Medical has N1.127 billion, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFFC) N62.2 billion in 2025 while the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) got N12.5 billion.

“In 2025, the Bureau of Public Enterprises ( BPE) will be spending N2.9 billion. The component budget for the personnel is N1. 318 billion, overhead N1.025 billion and capital of N639.7 million .

President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday presented a national budget of N47.96 trillion for 2025 to the joint session of the National Assembly. The President said the budget, which he said was put together based on economic realities, would trigger prosperity in Nigeria in 2025 if implemented to the letter.

According to him, the budget would consolidate key polices of the Federal Government.

Tinubu said Nigerians have shown resilience in the face of economic challenges, hence, he believed that the 2025 budget would leverage on that spirit to drive economic growth.

He emphasised that the country under his watch has recorded improvements in infrastructure and security.

“We do not intend to depart from the critical path to strengthen the economy. Just as I believe in the resilience of our economy to withstand the current challenges.

