Budget: Senate Tackles AGF Over Poor Releases To MDAs

The Senate on Thursday seriously questioned the Accountant General of the Federation (AGF), Dr. Shamseideen Ogunjimi, over poor releases of funds to Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) of government.

The Senate Committee on Finance also subjected Ogunjimi to intense scrutiny over non-payment for contracts already executed and what lawmakers described as a frustrating Centralized Payment System for contractors.

The AGF came under fire when he appeared before the Committee for the 2026 budget defence at the National Assembly Complex, Abuja.

In his opening remarks, the Chairman of the Committee, Senator Sani Musa (Niger East), told the AGF that the attitude of his office toward the Committee was “very unfriendly” and must change for the good of Nigerians.

“We are not going to approve your budget until we are satisfied that your office is ready to implement measures that will make things work for Nigerians through expected assurances from you. One of the issues that must be urgently resolved is the envelope budgeting system used by the federal government yearly, which has not produced the desired results. An alternative model, such as a performance-based system, is required,” he said.

Senator Danjuma Goje (Gombe Central) also told the AGF that the Senate, and Nigerians in general, were embarrassed by poor budget implementation since 2024.

“Here at the National Assembly, we have never seen contractors in previous administrations approaching us weekly for intervention on non-payment of executed contracts as they have been doing recently. The impression given to us and Nigerians by government is that with the removal of subsidy and harmonization of the forex market, there would be more revenue or more money. Where is the money now? Why are contractors owed? And why was there zero allocation for capital votes of most MDAs in 2025?” he queried.

Senator Muntari Dandutse (Katsina South) questioned why N28 trillion was reportedly generated by revenue agencies, yet 85% of contractors were owed and most MDAs had zero allocation in the 2025 capital budget.

“Even the introduced Centralized Payment System is not helping matters at all. The system is compromised and seriously affects the integrity of government,” Dandutse said.

Other senators, including Abdul Ningi (Bauchi Central), Asuquo Ekpenyong (Cross River South), Adams Oshiomhole (Edo North), Aminu Abbas (Adamawa Central), and Patrick Ndubueze (Imo North), advised the AGF to inform President Bola Tinubu to guard against sabotage within his administration.

In his response, the AGF explained that indiscriminate contract awards by many MDAs without available funds created the current problem. This prompted his directive banning MDAs from awarding contracts without available funds.

He further explained that challenges with the operation of the Centralized Payment System were unforeseen but are being addressed to ensure seamless operations.

“Yes, as the Accountant General of the Federation, my office is expected to disburse funds to relevant agencies at the appropriate time, but this can only be done if the funds are available. I must have the funds before I can disburse them. I also want to remind us that the ‘Ways and Means’ method used in the past is no longer allowed for the good of the nation’s economy. Previously, we used Ways and Means to fund the budget. But this current President said no more Ways and Means. Therefore, we should all live within the revenue that is generated,” he said.

For further engagement, the Committee went into a closed-door session with the AGF, but no details of the discussions were briefed to the press.