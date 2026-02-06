Budget Scandal: NSC Lists Phantom W’Cup Task Force, Allocates N6.4bn

Fresh concerns have been raised over the transparency of Nigeria’s sports budgeting process following the discovery that the National Sports Commission (NSC) earmarked a whopping N6.4bn in the 2026 Appropriation Bill for a World Cup Presidential Task Force that was never inaugurated.

Budget documents sighted by New Telegraph show that the allocation, listed under ERGP26233960 – Special (Presidential) Support Group for 2026 World Cup Qualifiers, set aside N6,4billion for activities related to Nigeria’s qualification campaign for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The controversial allocation has drawn sharp criticism, especially as Nigeria has already failed to qualify for the World Cup from the African qualifiers, rendering the budget line both questionable and redundant.

More troubling is the fact that a similar Presidential Support Group was captured in the 2025 budget with an allocation of over N3 billion, despite the group never being officially inaugurated or publicly announced. The sudden appearance of double that amount in the 2026 budget can spark suspicion within sports circles.

Beyond the World Cup Task Force allocation, other entries in the NSC’s 2026 budget have also raised red flags. One of such puzzling entries is a N2.1bn allocation for the National Sports Festival in Ogun State, even though the festival was held there last year under a separate budget.

Curiously, the same document also makes provision of N125.5m for the 2026 National Sports Festival scheduled to take place in Enugu State, raising questions about why Ogun is still receiving festival funding.

In total, the sports sector received an allocation of about N210 billion in the 2026 budget. The NSC alone is set to take the lion’s share with N203.6 billion, while the Nigeria Football Federation is allocated N2.3 billion, and the National Institute for Sports is allocated N4.1 billion.