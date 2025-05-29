New Telegraph

Budget Review: Lagos Assembly Vows To Punish Underperforming MDAs

Lagos State House of Assembly has said that it will punish Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of the state which underperformed in their 2024 budget appropriation.

Speaking at the budget performance review of the last quarter of 2024 yesterday, the Chairman House Committee on Economic Planning and Budget, Sa’ad Olumoh, said the Assembly would punish heads of erring agencies of government that failed to perform optimally.

While answering questions on what becomes of agencies of government that underperform, he said: “Of course there are financial regulation laws and there are sanctions.”

