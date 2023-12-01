Budget: Reps To Involve Nigerians In Process

PHILIP NYAM writes on the move by the House of Representatives to give Nigerians an opportunity to contribute to the budget process

The House of Representatives, on Monday, held a one-day capacity building retreat for chairmen and deputy chairmen of its standing committees in Abuja. The retreat was organised to prepare the committee heads ahead of Wednesday’s presentation of the 2024 budget proposal by President Bola Tinubu to a joint session of the National Assembly. Before the retreat, both the House of Representatives and the Senate had a week earlier passed the 2024-2026 Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and Fiscal Strategy Paper (FSP).

The document pegged a benchmark oil price of $73.96, $73.76 and $69.90 per barrel, daily crude oil production of 1.78mbps, 1.80mbps, and 1.81mbps, for 2024, 2025, and 2026 respectively. The lawmakers also approved an exchange rate of N700, N665.61 and N669.79 to $1 proposed by the executive for the period. The total approved budget was over N26 trillion. This was, however, reviewed upwards by the Federal Executive Council (FEC) to N27.5 trillion. According to the Minister of Finance and National Planning, Atiku Bagudu, the proposal was an increase of over N1.5 trillion when compared to the earlier projection of N26.01 trillion, while the targeted revenue for next year was put at N18.32 trillion.

He said: “In Mr. President’s determination to find more money to fund our priorities, today the Federal Executive Council further revised the Medium Term Expenditure Framework and Fiscal Policy Framework and two of the important decisions were to use an exchange rate of N750 to $1 and also a benchmark crude oil reference price of $77.96, meaning $4 more than the earlier approval.”

Reps on need to incorporate the people

Declaring open the retreat, Speaker Tajudeen Abbas disclosed that plans are underway by the 10th House to convene a town hall meeting with stakeholders on the 2024 Appropriation Bill. This, he said, will allow Nigerians to participate in the consideration and passage of the budget. The speaker stated that in line with its mantra, “Peoples House,” the 10th House is committed to greater and more transparent engagement with the public.

He added that this will reduce suspicion, build trust and generate support for the work of the National Assembly. His words: “As we expect to receive the 2024 Appropriation Bill (presented by the President on Wednesday), I wish to state that the House will convene a Budget Town Hall Meeting to enable citizens to make inputs into the 2024 Appropriation. It is the first time such an engagement is planned at the national level.

“I invite our partners to work with us in preparing for a vigorous and all-inclusive budget process. To ensure speedy passage of the 2024 budget, I charge all committees to double their efforts and finalise all considerations in two weeks. “However, this does not imply haphazard and superficial consideration of the budget. Rather, it is a challenge to you to deploy all resources and make the needed sacrifices to ensure we pass the budget in good time for the good of all Nigerians.”

Speaker harps on role of committees

Noting that committees play a crucial role in the legislative process, and have been called the “engine room of the parliament, Abbas said through the committees, members develop subject matter expertise and undertake more detailed review and scrutiny of bills and other government policies. He added that more critically, the various committees have contributed in no small measure to improve accountability through their oversight functions. “It is no exaggeration to say that the National Assembly, especially the House of Representatives, has progressively exercised its powers to ensure that the executive is always answerable to the Nigerian people,” he said.

The speaker also noted that despite the growing assertiveness of the Nigerian legislature and its centrality in promoting good governance, committees face several challenges that impede their overall effectiveness. These, he said, include a high turnover rate and its attendant effect on legislative expertise. “For instance, the 10th House of Representatives has recorded the highest attrition rate since the return to democracy in 1999. As a result, critical knowledge and expertise have been lost in the process,” he said. The speaker listed other factors militating against committees’ effectiveness to include insufficient resources, particularly in- adequate funding, staffing and resources, all of which he said limit their ability to conduct thorough analysis and research.

He said: “Despite the widely held belief, the House and its committees are grossly underfunded, making it nearly impossible for them to function optimally. Anyone familiar with the inner workings of the legislature knows the quantum of resources required to undertake robust oversight adequately, hire experts and consultants, undertake inspection visits and draft quality legislation. “Ironically, while Nigerians expect the best representation from the National Assembly and its members, they do not always understand that this is only possible through adequate funding.”

Explaining the theme of the retreat, “Improving Legislative Performance through Effective Committee Management,” Abbas said it was deliberately chosen to provide a comprehensive understanding of the tasks ahead, especially for many of those who are taking up these legislative responsibilities for the first time. “The legislature is central to our democracy, and a strong House is integral to ensuring that governance is conducted in an open, accountable, and representative manner.

As chairmen and deputy chairmen of various committees, we must ensure that the House delivers on its Legislative Agenda. “All committees should study the relevant sections of the agenda and incorporate them into their work plans. You are encouraged to rely on the agenda and generate bills, motions and other legislative interventions. The success of the agenda hinges on the efficiency, effectiveness and integrity of our committees.”

Deputy Speaker emphasises on oversight

The Deputy Speaker, Benjamin Kalu, in his remarks, stated that at the heart of Nigeria’s parliamentary democracy lies the House of Representatives “an institution tasked with the solemn responsibility of representing the will of the Nigerian people.” Kalu also noted that the committees of the House, as the engines of legislative oversight, play a pivotal role in scrutinising government policies, investigating public misconduct, and ensuring that the executive branch remains accountable to the people.

He said: “As chairmen and deputy chairmen of these committees, you bear immense responsibility. Your leadership, your expertise, and your dedication are essential in steering the legislative agenda, shaping public policy, and upholding the principles of good governance. “This retreat serves as an invaluable opportunity to reinforce your capacities, enhance your skills, and foster a shared understanding of effective committee management. Through interactive sessions, engaging discussions, and insightful presentations, you will delve into the intricacies of committee leadership, explore best practices for effective oversight, and strategize innovative approaches to enhance legislative performance.”

Gbajabiamila decries collapse of LG system

In a goodwill message, the Chief of Staff to President and former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila lamented that the collapse of the local government system has pushed responsibilities and interventions on legislators, which is outside their primary constitutional responsibilities of making laws. He said that lawmakers are now faced with making various interventions at the local level, which in the past, was performed by local governments for the people at the grassroots.

“The collapse of local government administrations across the country has created a situation where constituents look up to their legislative representatives to fill the gap and perform municipal functions in their various communities. “It has become the legislator’s responsibility to cater to every constituency needs, from primary health- care to basic education services, from maintenance of markets to support for rural cooperatives and provision of critical social infrastructure.” The former speaker lamented that local governments have been systematically weakened and people now look up to federal and state legislators for interventions to make the people feel a sense of access to the dividends of democracy, which he said, is an anomaly.

He urged leaders and members of the standing committees to unite, while scrutinising the budgetary proposals during defence sessions, stressing that committees are key to the legislative process. Other dignitaries, who attended the event include the former President of the Senate and ex-Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator Anyim Pius Anyim; members of the House of Representatives as well as representatives of Konrad Adenauer Foundation (KAS) and YIAGA Africa, which provided support for the retreat.