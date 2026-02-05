Budget: Reps Query Finance Minister, RMFAC, NBET CEOs Over Poor Implementation

The House of Representatives Committee on Finance on Thursday questioned the Minister of Finance, Mr. Wale Edun; the Chairman of the Revenue Mobilization, Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMFAC), Dr. Mohammed Bello Shehu; and the Managing Director of the Nigeria Bulk Electricity Trading Company (NBET), Mr. Johnson Akinawo, over ineffective implementation of released funds in their 2025 budgets.

The committee consequently requested that the ministry and the agencies provide all documents detailing the releases, utilisation, and expenditures of their previous budgets before the approval of their 2026 budgets.

Chairman of the House Committee on Finance, Hon. James Faleke, made the demand during a budget defence session with the ministries and agencies in Abuja.

He said: “The Ministry of Finance and all other relevant agencies are requested to submit to the committee their budget performance, inflows and outflows from previous budgets, as well as releases and utilisation of funds from their operations in the previous fiscal year.”

Faleke also asked the minister and other heads of agencies to itemise their sources of revenue and their remittances to the Consolidated Revenue Fund of the Federation.

In his presentation, Minister of Finance, Mr. Wale Edun, said the ministry has earmarked a total of N14,325,329,906.94 for personnel costs, overhead, and capital budgets for the 2026 fiscal year.

He further revealed that other components of the budget estimate include allowances, travel and transport, materials and supplies, maintenance services, training and consulting, professional services, fuel and lubricants, financial services, and miscellaneous items.

However, the committee criticised the slow and ineffective implementation of line items in previous years’ budgets.

The House also grilled the RMFAC Chairman, Dr. Mohammed Bello Shehu, on the agency’s 2025 budget and demanded documents on revenue remittances to the federal government.

Dr. Shehu told the committee that appropriation inflows and percentage performance for the agency’s previous budgets exist, assuring that a new revenue allocation is underway to address political office holders’ demands for improved remuneration.

Additionally, NBET Managing Director, Mr. Johnson Akinawo, informed the committee that a total of N885.5 billion was approved for the company in the last budget, out of which N60 million was released. The committee, however, queried the high expenditure on international travel and other line items.

Faleke ruled that all invited government ministries and agencies must submit all requested documents detailing their appropriations, releases, and expenditures in the 2025 budgets.