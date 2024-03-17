Budget Padding: SERAP Wants Akpabio To Refer Allegations To EFCC

…Calls for reinstatement of whistleblower, Ningi within 7 days

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, has been urged to refer the allegations that lawmakers padded the 2024 budget by irregularly inserting projects worth N3.7 trillion to appropriate anti-corruption agencies for investigation and prosecution.

The call came from the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP), which equally asked Akpabio to immediately reinstate whistleblower, Abdul Ningi who was recently suspended from the Senate over his allegations that the lawmakers padded the 2024 budget by irregularly inserting projects worth N3.7 trillion.

In a statement signed by its Deputy Director, Kolawole Oluwadare, the group further tasked the President of the Senate “to make a public commitment to discontinue the patently unlawful constituency projects in the next budget cycle.”

Referring to its letter dated March 16, 2024, SERAP insisted that, “Referring these allegations to appropriate anti-corruption agencies would be consistent with the lawmakers’ oath of office and the letter and spirit of the Nigerian Constitution 1999 (as amended),” adding that “What Senator Ningi has done is a positive act of good citizenship. No whistleblower should ever be penalised simply for making a public interest disclosure.”

The letter read in part: “Without inside information, corruption is hard to detect, prevent and combat. Rather than suspending Senator Ningi, the Senate ought to have used his allegations as a trigger for addressing the lingering problem of budget padding and corruption in the implementation of constituency projects.

“Referring the allegations to the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) and Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) would improve public trust in the ability of the leadership of the Senate to ensure probity and accountability in the budget process.

“We would be grateful if the recommended measures are taken within 7 days of the receipt and/or publication of this letter.

“If we have not heard from you by then, SERAP shall consider appropriate legal actions to compel you and the Senate to comply with our requests in the public interest.”