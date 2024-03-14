Budget Padding: Senate Spokesman Replies PDP, Says Akpabio Won’t Resign

Senator Yemi Adaramodu (APC, Ekiti South), the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Media, has criticised the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for calling for the resignation of Senate President, Godswill Akpabio.

It would be recalled that following the allegations of N3.7 trillion in budget padding that cannot be linked to any project under his supervision, the PDP demanded Akpabio step down on Wednesday.

Reacting to the development, Adaramodu said that Akpabio would not step down, saying that “he has not committed any wrongdoing to warrant a resignation.”

He said, “The PDP has elevated chicanery to statecraft and fatally failed in their sordid attempt to hoodwink the unsuspecting public, on the ineffectual but spurious allegations of budget padding.

“The party’s ludicrous call for the resignation of Senator Godswill Akpabio as the Senate President is unthinkable and shows the party as a massaging balm for falsehood and immoral legislative outbursts.

“Contrary to the contention by the PDP that N3.7 trillion was discreetly inserted into the 2024 budget for alleged non-existent projects, and what transpired on the floor of the chamber, it is open knowledge that no such absurdity is found in the budget passed by the National Assembly and signed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, which is being implemented judiciously by the federal government.

“No amount of lies and fake allegations will distract the 10th Senate, under Senator Godswill Akpabio, from delivering good legislation and effective oversight for which Nigerians elected us.”