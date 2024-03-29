Budget Padding: Reinstate Me Or Face Legal Action, Ningi Warns Akpabio

Suspended Senator Abdul Ahmed Ningi, representing Bauchi Central of Bauchi State in the Senate, has written to the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, and the Senate leadership, demanding that the suspension placed on him be lifted. Abdul Ahmad Ningi wrote Akpabio through his lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN), noting that if his suspension was not lifted in the next seven days, he would take the Senate to the Federal High Court.

MultiChoice Group has appointed Nigeria's Kemi Omotosho as the Regional Director of its Southern Africa operations. The promotion was part of the recent strategic management changes made by the company. Commenting on the promotion, the Chief Executive Officer of West Africa, MultiChoice, Mr. John Ugbe, said it reflects the equal career growth opportunity for people across different markets in the MultiChoice Group. "MultiChoice operates an inclusive workplace that provides equal opportunities to staff irrespective of their gender and nationality, as evidenced by the recent appointments within the group.

Omotosho rose through the ranks in the West Africa region of the business, and her appointment attests to active diversity within the group," he said.

Omotosho rose through the ranks in the West Africa region of the business, and her appointment attests to active diversity within the group,” he said. Omotosho started at MultiChoice Nigeria in 2014 as the Head of Retention, where she was responsible for delivering business objectives on subscriber growth and delivering strategies to optimise customer value management. She was promoted to Executive Head of Customer Value Management in 2018.

In 2019, Omotosho rose to the post of Group Executive Head of Customer Value Management (CVM), where she led the strategic planning, budgets, decision-making, resource allocation, and operational execution of all CVM initiatives in Africa, the position she held till her new appointment. suspects in detention for terrorism-related offences were to be released to the Borno State Government. “The court ordered the release for want of evidence after the conclusion of the investigation and other ancillary matters.

“The cases were prosecuted by the Department of Prosecution, Federal Ministry of Justice. Accordingly, they would be handed over to the Borno State Government for further action.” Incidentally this is not the first time suspected terrorists would be acquitted for want of evidence. The Minister of Justice and the Attorney General of the Federation, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), had on December 4 last year, said out of a total of 1,323 suspects prosecuted for terrorism, only 366 convictions were secured.

He noted that 896 others were discharged for lack of evidence. Fagbemi said: “I must acknowledge the fact that we have come a long way in this initiative. The first phase of the Kainji Prosecution Project commenced in October 2017 with remarkable achievements where we recorded a total of 366 convictions, 896 others were discharged for want of sufficient evidence and 61 other cases adjourned for further hearing. “There have been three phases of the exercise so far, spanning between October 2017 and July 2018.

I must, at this point, challenge all stakeholders to ensure that the momentum is sustained, the tune of N3.7 trillion. Ningi, in a media interview with the BBC Hausa Service, alleged that while the budget passed by the National Assembly for the 2024 fiscal year was N25 trillion, the one being executed by the Presidency was N28.7 trillion. However, at the plenary on March 12, the Senate took the Bauchi Senator on to defend the allegation, at the end of which he was slammed with a three-month suspension for damaging the image of the Red Chamber over what the Senators decided was an unfounded allegation.

He subsequently stepped down from his position as Chairman of the Northern Senators Forum and was replaced by All Progressives Congress Senator Abdulaziz Yar’Adua, representing Katsina Central. However, two weeks after his suspension, Ningi, through his lawyer, Falana, contended that the process of his suspension was faulty through a letter to the Senate President, which was received at the Senate President’s office on Wednesday. In the letter, Femi Falana wrote: “On March 9, 2024, our client granted an interview to the BBC Hausa Service on the 2024 Appropriation Act.

He expressed his views on the budget of the Federal Government in the exercise of his fundamental right to freedom of speech guaranteed by Section 39 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended) and Article 9 of the African Charter on Human and Peoples Rights (Ratification and Enforcement) Act (Cap A9) Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.” He added: “Dissatisfied with the interview, you caused our client to be put on trial before the Senate on March 14, 2024, contrary to the provisions of the Legislative Houses (Powers and Privileges) Act, 2018.”

Femi Falana stated in the letter that the Senate President acted as the accuser, prosecutor, and judge in the case, saying this was in utter violation of the provisions of Section 36 of the 1999 Constitution. The legal activist argued that apart from violating Abdul Ningi fundamental right to a fair hearing, the Senate also violated the right of the people of the Bauchi Central Senatorial District to representation in the Senate for three months. “This is a breach of Section 111 of the Constitution and Article 13 of the African Charter on Human and Peoples Rights Act,” the SAN said.

“As you are no doubt aware, the Federal High Court had struck down the suspension of some members of the Senate and the House of Representatives who had accused the leadership of both houses of budget padding, corruption, or abuse of office.” He added that, “Specifically, the court declared the suspension of the affected legislators illegal and unconstitutional.” “As a Senior Lawyer, you (Akpabio) ought to have drawn the attention of the members of the Senate to these decisions and several others where the High Courts of some states and the Court of Appeal have held that no parliament in Nigeria has the power to suspend or expel a legislator and confiscate his salaries and allowances,” he stressed