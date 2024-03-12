Budget Padding: Presidency Reacts To Obi’s Comments

The Special Adviser to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Information and Strategy, Mr Bayo Onanuga, has tackled Peter Obi, the Labour Party (LP) Presidential candidate in the 2023 general election, over his comment on the alleged padding of the 2024 Appropriation Act.

Onanuga who spoke via his official X handle on Monday asked Obi to stop jumping into matters in the public space without first of all confirming their authenticity.

It would be recalled that Obi, the former Governor of Anambra State decried the lack of transparency in managing public funds over the matter, stressing that it’s a breach of trust.

Obi’s comment followed the claim by Senator Abdul Ningi alleging that projects worth N3.7 trillion in the 2024 Appropriation Act are not traceable.

Ningi, who is the Chairman of the Northern Senators’ Forum alleged that the National Assembly debated and passed N25 trillion as the 2024 budget and not the N28.7 trillion that the Federal Government is implementing.

He made the allegation while speaking in an interview with the BBC Hausa Service.

The senator also accused President Bola Tinubu’s administration of not being fair to all sections of the country in the implementation of the budget.

Reacting to Ningi’s allegations, Obi said it was deeply disconcerting and a matter of grave concern and even shameful to read about the alleged N3 trillion discrepancy between the budget approved by the Nigerian Senate and the one being implemented by the presidency.

Obi said it’s worrying because the amount involved represents over 10 per cent of the national budget.

According to him, Nigerians deserve full accountability for all the scarce resources placed in public trust.

“Therefore, we, the Nigerian people, demand a public explanation from both the National Assembly and the Presidency regarding the purpose and process of adding this alleged N3 trillion,” Obi said.

Reacting to his comment, Onanuga said, “There was no padding. My advice: don’t always jump into a matter in public space without first of all confirming its authenticity,” he wrote under a tweet by Obi on the alleged padding of the 2024 budget.