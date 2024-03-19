Budget Padding: Obi Wants Review, Deployment of Funds to Critical Areas

The National Leader of the Labour Party (LP), Mr. Peter Obi, has called on the executive and legislative arms of government to review the 2024 budget and reallocate resources to critical areas. Obi said on his ‘X’ handle yesterday that the nation’s resources should adequately be appropriated to critical areas like security, fighting poverty and solving the challenges of hunger and food insecurity, and power supply.

He noted that with about 7,000 people kidnapped in the past one year and other violent crimes and killings that occur in every part of the nation, Nigeria has been rated among the world’s riskiest countries to live in. According to him, the Financial Times in its publication on March 12, 2024, described Nigeria’s kidnapping epidemic as a sign of “a failed state”. “With all of these happening in our nation, how then can we attract foreign investors, and retain the confidence of local investors?” Obi asked.

The former presidential candidate added that the country has “become one of the hungriest nations in the world and one of the most difficult nations in the world to live in, with food prices constantly going out of the reach of most people. “Power supply is abysmally poor and Nigerians are now mostly in total darkness, as over 60 per cent are without power supply.”

He quoted the ‘2022 Energy Progress Report’ which designated Nigeria as the country with the largest number of people lacking access to electricity with 92 million of its over 200 million population living without electricity. “About 80 per cent of our primary healthcare centres are not functional,” he said, regretting that: “The cost of medical treatments and medicines has gone beyond the reach of most Nigerians.

“We now hold the enviable position of having the highest number of out-of school children, with about 20 million out-of-school children.” He urged the executive and legislative arms to consider the many challenges facing the nation and reallocate resources to these very critical areas, adding: “This is the time for complete sacrifice.”