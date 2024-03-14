Budget Padding: Ningi Breaks Silence, Says Senate Wants To Silence Me

The suspended Senator representing Bauchi Central, Abdul Ningi, on Wednesday, claimed that the Senate is attempting to intimidate him or have him arrested for disclosing the purported N3.7 trillion was padded in the 2024 appropriations budget.

New Telegraph had on Tuesday reported that the upper chamber of the National Assembly suspended Ningi for three months after he asserted that N3.7 trillion worth of untraceable projects were included in the 2024 budget.

Breaking his silence after his suspension, Ningi claimed that nobody could shut the can of worms he had opened when he appeared on Arise TV on Wednesday.

He said: “That is why I said I know this parliament very well, I have come a long way. And that is why we are speaking. Let’s speak.

“Have they ever asked me since the beginning of this so-called crisis, where are your findings? Where are the documents? I’m not using my head to come up with figures.

“Nobody has talked to me about evidence. Nobody has suggested even listening to me. All they are trying to do is to ensure that ‘how do we make sure that Ningi is silenced or arrested so that he doesn’t do anything.

“I have opened this can of worms. Neither they nor I will be able to control it.”