Budget Padding: I Stand By My Words – Ningi

…Says N3.7trillion not tied to any project

…Dares Senate to suspend him

The controversy trailing the 2024 budget took a new dimension on Monday as the Chairman, Northern Senators Forum, Sen Abdul Ningi broke his silence and insisted that he would stand by the contents of the interview he granted the BBC Hausa Service.

Ningi who addressed journalists at the National Assembly, said he never said the Federal Government is running two different budgets but rather said that N3 trillion of the N27.3 trillion budget cannot be traced to any project or location.

The ranking Senator blamed the issue of two budgets on the wrong interpretation by those who translated his interview from Hausa to English Language.

Ningi also clarified that he granted the controversial interview in his personal capacity as the Senator representing Bauchi Central District of Bauchi State and not as Chairman of the Northern Senators Forum.

He said he was not afraid of being suspended by the Senate or facing any other repercussions because he bared his mind not only on the budget but on the state of the nation.

Meanwhile, the Senator representing Ondo Central Senatorial District, Sen Jimoh Ibrahim, has urged the Inspector General of Police to charge Ningi to court for deliberate misinformation with intent to cause a breach of public peace.

Ibrahim who spoke to journalists at the Senate Press Centre said that Ningi cannot claim that his interview was mis- translated because he had earlier made the same allegations when he confronted the President of the Senate, Sen Godswill Akpabio before granting the interview to the BBC Hausa Service.

More details later…