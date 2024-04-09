Budget padding and Senate’s unending scandals

Senate’s unending scandals

T he Senate of the Federal Republic, no doubt, is on a familiar route over the allegation of N3.7 trillion budget padding presently rocking it. This is not the first time the lawmaking body is facing such scandal. As a matter of fact, it has be a recurring decimal in every Senate cycle.

Although Senate and the House of Representatives have equal number of presiding officers (nine apiece) since the return of civil democracy in the country in 1999, the proverbial banana peel that often lead to change of leadership in the National Assembly is more pronounced in the Senate than in the House.

For instance, while the House of Representatives has impeached its Speaker only twice (Salius Buhari, 1999 and Patricia Etteh, 2006), the impeachment of its three presidents, with several failed attempts as well.

Obasanjo’s era

The Nigerian Senate appears to be home of scandals, which is defined as “circumstance or action that offends propriety or established moral conceptions, or disgraces those associated with it.” Thus, the first President of the Senate in the present dispensation (Fourth Republic), Evan Enwerem lost his position barely five months in office due to inconsistency in his name.

There was controversy over Enwerem’s real name – “Evan” or “Evans,” which gave the impression of falsification of his record. The former Imo State governor was alleged to have tampered with his education record, and this eventually led to his removal from office on November 18, 1999 for Dr. Chuba Okadigbo who contested the office against him, to step in Senate President.

But the real reason for Enwerem’s removal was his rosy relationship with the executive. He was said to have been unquestionably too loyal to President Olusegun Obasanjo, who facilitated his election against Okadigbo, who was the popular choice of the senators. Little wonder his colleagues chose the appropriate time to remove him than when he had escorted the president to the airport on one of his foreign trips, only for him to come back to discover that the table had turned against him.

Okadigbo’s tenure did not last long either, as he was impeached on August 8, 2000, on false allegation of corruption. The former university teacher obviously did not have a good working relationship with President Obasanjo. His independent mindedness and the flamboyance he brought to office of Senate President did not suit Obasanjo’s style of governance.

For the first time since the First Republic, elegance returned to the nation’s No. 3 office. But it was not long that Okadigbo was famously hailed as Oyi of Oyi by his colleagues given his traditional title fell out with majority of the senators over what some of them termed “arrogance.”

With time, the conspirators started to gather, and coupled with his not too cosy relationship with the executive, the end of Okadigbo’s Senate presidency was predicted. Allegations of contracts award were levelled against him. The Senator Idris Kuta-led committee set up to investigate the allegations, indicted him of wrongful award of 44 contracts. This eventual led to his removal from office.

The drama that played out before Okadigbo’s impeachment further proved his worth, politically. He however maintained until his death, that he was not impeached because proper procedure was not followed by the senators. Okadigbo had two doctorate degrees in Political Science, and therefore was well informed of the impeachment processes.

Okadigbo’s ouster began on June 2, 2000, when policemen laid siege to his official residence in Apo, in an attempt to seize the Senate Mace but the bid failed. His deputy, Haruna Abubakar, who also served as Enwerem’s deputy, resigned in a bid to force him to throw in the towel. Again, Okadigbo was not the one to be stampede out of power.

Emissaries sent to persuade him to step down found it difficult tracking him down, and when they did, they could not convince him to do so. For the first time in history, a President Pro-tempore, John Azuta Mbata, was appointed to preside over Okadigbo’s impeachment, and it took place late in the night.

The man who succeeded him, Anyim Pius Anyim, was not also free from banana peels. He survived many attempts to remove him, but the most remarkable was a petition by maverick politician, Senator Arthur Nzeribe, to the anti-corruption agency, accusing him of ill-gotten wealth.

Nzeribe alleged that Anyim’s corrupt tendencies showed in his multimillion country home at Ishiagu in Ebonyi State; Asokoro and Wuse II in Abuja as well as the acquisition of a choice property like the shopping complex comprising six massive buildings on Aminu Kano Crescent, Banex Plaza, all in Abuja.

But Anyim proved that he was not a pushover, as he quickly turned the table against Nzeribe. He accused the Oguta, Imo State born politician of anti-democratic tendencies and for collecting N22.8 million belonging to the Senate in collusion with some staff. This, he said was paid through cheque numbers 520416 and 0460493, but quickly added that since the matter was criminal in nature, the police should be allowed to handle it.

His request was granted by the Senate and the maverick politician was slammed with indefinite suspension. That ended his political journey, which began in the Second Republic and got to a height in the aborted Third Republic when he played a major role in annulment of the June 12, 1993 presidential election won by his party, the Social Democratic Party (SDP), using the Association for Better Nigeria (ABN), which he founded.

The scandals did not end with the nation’s Fourth Senate. Adolphus Wabara, who became the 10th President of the Senate in June 2003 at the inauguration of the Fifth Senate, was also dogged with scandals. His Senate presidency was the first time bribe-for-ministerial-confirmation was heard in Nigeria’s corruption lexicon. Then Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Mallam Nasir el-Rufia, alleged that he was asked to pay some money to the Senators before he could be confirmed as minister of the Federal Republic.

Again, allegations of contract scams dogged Wabara’s Senate Presidency, but the last straw was the N55 million bribe for approval of Ministry of Education’s budget scam. Wabara was forced to resign on April 5, 2005 and was succeeded by Senator Ken Nnamani.

Nnamani, no doubt, brought stability to the Senate, and the maturity he handled the debate on constitution review especially the smuggled provision on “third term”, earned him the admiration of Nigerians. Despite the allegations of N50 million bribe to willing senators to support Obasanjo’s third term bid, Nnamani maintained his mien, but at the cost of his political career.

The leadership of his party at the time, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), was not happy with the way he handled the third term debate. But more damaging was the Ebeano political family upon whose platform he came to the Senate.

Obviously he knew he was not going to be given ticket to return to the Senate in 2007 because the then governor of Enugu State, Chimaroke Nnamani, who is from the same senatorial zone with him, was completing his second tenure and therefore interested in the ticket. The then Senate president did the right thing in such circumstance, and he announced his decision not to seek re-election in 2007.

The Nigerian Senate, however, experienced relative peace and stability, when David Mark, a retired army officer, presided over its affairs between 2007 and 2015. Mark remained the only Nigerian who was president of the Senate for eight uninterrupted years.

Yar’Adua/Jonathan era

The Senate, albeit National Assembly under him, was more concerned about how to resolve constitutional crisis, arising from the failure of a sick president to transfer power to his deputy while on medical treatment abroad, than the usual scandals that dogged it. It later passed the Doctrine of Necessity, which allowed Goodluck Jonathan, then vice-president to perform the function of president pending the return of President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua who was in Saudi Arabia hospital attending to health challenges.

Mark only stepped down as president of the Senate after his party, the PDP, lost majority in the Senate.

Buhari’s era

The Eight Senate, which DBukola Saraki presided, thrived in scandals. Saraki, a former governor of Kwara State was elected President of the Senate amidst crisis and he managed the Senate in crisis throughout the four years he presided over its affairs, and ended his tenure still in crisis.

Saraki and his deputy Ike Ekweremadu, were accused of forging the standing orders used to conduct the election that brought them to office. They were subsequently arraigned before an Abuja Federal High Court on June 27, 2016, for forgery. But they were later discharged and acquitted.

Saraki was also dragged before the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) for alleged false declaration of asset. And for the first time in the nation’s history, the nation’s number three office holder was put behind the dock, in a bid to humiliate him. He was slammed with a 13 charges bordering on false declaration of assets when he was governor of Kwara State. This led to calls for his resignation.

There was also controversy over the Senate’s allocation of N4.7 billion for the procurement of Toyota Land Cruiser Sport Utility vehicles for its 109 members and N3.6 billion budget for Peugeot 508 cars for 360 members of the House of Representatives.

Saraki survived several attempts by his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), to forcefully remove him and Ekweremadu from office, in order to make way for Ahmed Lawan, who was the choice of the party for the Senate presidency. On one occasion, his house and that Ekweremadu were blocked by men of security agencies to prevent them from accessing the National Assembly, so that Lawan who was Senate Majority Leader, would preside and announce himself as Senate president.

At another time, hooded men from the Department of State Services (DSS), blocked the entrance of the National Assembly, to stop Saraki and senators loyal to him from accessing the chamber.

Saraki’s Senate presidency also witnessed invasion of the Senate chamber by hoodlums and the mace taken away. Security agents could not apprehend them or recover the mace until the invaders called to tell them where they kept it. Up till now, no one was arrested or prosecuted for desecrating the hallowed chamber of the National Assembly.

There was equally the issue of missing budget and budget padding, during the Saraki presidency. At a time, two versions of the budget emerged, only for the Minister of Health Prof. Isaac Adewole, to allege doctoring of the budget of his ministry and disowned the padded budget. Saraki later defected from APC to PDP.

Allegation of budget padding under Ahmed Lawan Senate presidency was raised by no other person than President Muhammadu Buhari, who expressed reservations on what he described as “worrisome changes” made by the National Assembly to the budget estimate of 2022.

Buhari said there was reduction in the provisions for many strategic capital projects by the lawmakers to introduce “empowerment projects” for the lawmakers.

The then president also accused the National Assembly of reducing provisions for about 10,733 projects and introducing 6,576 new projects, which he said, increased the budget from N16.39 trillion to N17.13 trillion, an additional N735.85 billion

“The cut in the provisions for several of these projects by the National Assembly may render the projects unimplementable or set back their completion, especially some of this administration’s strategic capital projects,” Buhari said.

Among the additions was the inclusion of new provisions totaling N36.59 billion for National Assembly projects in the Service Wide Vote, which according to the president, “negates the principles of separation of powers and financial autonomy of the legislative arm of government.”

The Senate and House of Representatives leadership as well as the Appropriation committees of the two chambers, which were the beneficiaries, were accused of the padding.

Tinubu’s era

It is in the light of the foregoing that the allegation of N3.7 trillion padding of the 2024 Appropriation Bill against the Senate by Senator Abdul Ningi was not a surprise to many.

Ningi, a PDP senator from Bauchi State, explained that the National Assembly passed a budget of N25 trillion but was increased to N28 trillion. “How and where did we get the additional N3 trillion froml; what are we spending it for?” he queried.

Though Ningi has been suspended for three months by the Senate, but BudgIT, a civil society organisation that focuses on Nigeria’s budget and public data, said the senator might be right after all. Its director Seun Onigbinde, said there was no detailed allocation for the N3.7 trillion in the budget.

He listed the National Assembly, National Judicial Council (NJC), Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), among organisations with no allocation and detailed breakdown in the budget.

Some analysts believe that the reason why corruption continues to fester among political officeholders in the country is that nobody was made to account for his or her crime in the past.

South African Parliament Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, recently resigned after being accused of soliciting heavy amounts in bribes from a former military contractor during her previous tenure as defence minister.

Although Mapisa-Nqakula denied the allegations, she said in her resignation letter that “given the seriousness of the much-publicised allegations against me, I cannot continue in this role.” She added that her resignation is to protect the integrity of the parliament, not admission of guilt.

To many Nigerians, until the political officeholders are held accountable for crimes they committed while in office or even before coming into office without making anyone scapegoat, corruption will continue to be a norm rather than exception in the country.

It is also the belief that if anti-corruption agencies continue to look the other way whenever government officials are involved in corrupt practices, but rather chose to go after and make feast of the arrest and prosecution of petty thieves internet fraudsters, corruption will continue to fester and even elevated to statecraft.