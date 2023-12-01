Budget: Opec+’s Output Cut Threatens Nigeria’s N27.5trn Proposal

Twenty four hours after President Bola Ahmed Tinubu unveiled a proposed budget of N27.5 trillion to a joint session of the National Assembly, an agreement by the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies (OPEC+) on voluntary output cuts of close to two million barrels per day appears to be threatening the budget’s projection of 1.78 million barrels per day.

According to details from the meeting held yesterday by the oil producing countries’ regulatory body, the participants agreed to voluntary output cuts of close to two million barrels per day (bpd) for early 2024. Specifically, it noted that “in accordance with the decision of the 35th OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting, the completion of the assessment by the three independent sources (IHS, Wood Mackenzie and Rystad Energy) for production level that can be achieved in 2024 by Angola, Congo and Nigeria as follows: Angola at 1,110 t/bd, Congo at 277 t/bd and Nigeria at 1,500 t/bd.”

Saudi Arabia reportedly agreed to rolling over its current voluntary cut according to Reuters. This was one of the outcomes of the virtual meeting to discuss 2024 output amid concerns the market faces a potential surplus. Saudi Arabia, Russia and other members of OPEC+, pump more than 40% of the world’s oil. Their output of some 43 million bpd already reflects cuts of about 5 million bpd aimed at supporting prices and stabilising the market.

OPEC+ sources told Reuters that the latest agreement would involve voluntary cuts approaching two million bpd including Saudi Arabia extending a voluntary cut of one million bpd it has had in place since July. It was also learnt that Russia would cut 500,000 bpd and others will also contribute cuts. Algeria’s Energy Minister told Reuters his country had agreed to curb its output by 50,000 bpd. The OPEC+ meeting coincides with the opening of the United Nations’ COP28 climate summit being hosted by OPEC member the United Arab Emirates.

In a statement posted on its website, OPEC stated that the 36th OPEC and non- OPEC Ministerial Meeting (ONOMM), was held via videoconference, on Thursday November 30, 2023. It added that the meeting welcomed the Minister of Mines and Energy of the Federative Republic of Brazil, HE Alexandre Silveira de Oliveira, who will join the OPEC+ Charter of Cooperation starting January 2024. It said: The meeting reaffirmed the continued commitment of the Participating Countries in the Declaration of Cooperation (DoC) to ensure a stable and balanced oil market.

In view of current oil market fundamentals, the Meeting: Reaffirmed the Framework of the Declaration of Cooperation, signed on 10 December 2016 and further endorsed in subsequent meetings including the 35th OPEC and Non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting on 4 June 2023; as well as the Charter of Cooperation, signed on 2 July 2019. The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPCL) told Reuters that Nigeria, which currently produced 1.7mbpd, was targeting to hit 1.8 million bpd by the end of 2023.

It said Nigeria intended to ramp up its crude and condensate output to about two million bpd by the end of the first quarter of 2024, adding that the aim was to reach 2.5 million bpd in the next couple of years. President Tinubu on Wednesday presented the 2024 Budget Proposal to the Joint Session of the 10th National Assembly based on a conservative oil price benchmark of $77.96 per barrel and a daily oil production estimate of 1.78 million barrels per day.

Prior to yesterday’s decision by OPEC+, the Operations Controller, the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria, (IPMAN), Mr Mike Osatuyi, had raised the alarm that Nigeria would be adversely affected by OPEC+’s decision to cut global crude supply by two million barrels per day. He said it would lead to an increase in the prices of crude, which, he noted, would increase inflation or prices of commodities sold in the country. He said the increase in the prices of crude and commodities will resultantly an increase in the hardship that Nigerians are already experiencing.