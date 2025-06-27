Budget Office: Nigeria’s Overlapping Budget Operations Legal

As a cross section of Nigerians criticizes the Federal Government for deliberately allowing budget implementation flow into a successive year, the Director-General, Budget Office of the Federation, Dr Tanimu Yakubu, has clarified that the situation is normal as the law permits budget overlaps.

Recall that Nigeria is currently operating three budget instruments at once: the 2024 Main Appropriation Act, the 2024 Supplementary Budget, and the 2025 Appropriation Act.

While this may raise eyebrows, it is not a fiscal anomaly. It reflects the real world overlap between budget law, execution delays, and system-wide reform efforts. In a statement released to this effect, Yakubu said the 2024 Appropriation Act, signed in January 2024, remained valid through December 31, 2024, unless formally repealed or extended.

According to him, it is the primary legal framework for federal spending in 2024 and remains active—especially for capital projects, statutory obligations, and contracts tied to 2024 project codes. He said: “The 2024 Supplementary Appropriation Act, passed mid-year, was designed to address:

• Escalating security and humanitarian demands

• Revenue windfalls or reallocations • Emerging economic shocks and sectoral urgencies not accounted for in the main budget “As is standard in public finance, a supplementary budget amends or extends the main budget.

It runs concurrently—not as a duplicate, but as a legal and fiscal continuation.” He, however, added that although the 2025 Appropriation Act was signed before the end of 2024—part of efforts to maintain the January–December budget cycle—the transition had not been seamless. “Execution of the 2025 budget coexists with:

• Unspent but already committed capital allocations from 2024

• Procurement delays and disbursement lags • Multi-year or donor-funded projects that legally span two or more fiscal years “This situation is not unique to Nigeria.

In India, Indonesia, and Kenya, similar overlaps occur as governments reconcile planning cycles with execution realities,” he said. Providing insight into the legal framework that permits the overlap, he said:

“The Finance Act, Appropriation Act clauses, and Central Bank circulars provide the legal basis for this coexistence by allowing: Rollover of capital releases across fiscal years; Cashflow bridging to support early implementation of new budgets, and Parallel accounting for complex or externally-financed infrastructure and social programmes.

“Rather than contradiction, this arrangement is an example of institutional flexibility in managing fiscal transitions.”

Describing the overlaps as a reforming system rather than being chaotic, he said the presence of multiple concurrent budgets did not imply fiscal confusion but reflects a performance-based, transitional budget system where:

“The 2025 budget is being implemented in earnest, while residuals from the 2024 and Supplementary Budgets are lawfully closed out and disbursed.

This is part of building a more agile and accountable public finance framework,” stressing that the real issue is not the existence of three budgets, but the coordination and transparency of their execution.