The former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi has expressed deep concern over the exclusion of the North Central Regional Commission (NCRC) from the N2.493 trillion allocated to regional development commissions in the proposed 2025 budget.

In a statement shared on his social media platforms, Obi highlighted the urgent need for special attention to the North Central region due to its ongoing security and developmental challenges.

He described the omission as troubling and called for its immediate reversal to promote equitable development and peace across the nation.

He noted that states like Plateau, Benue, Kogi, and Niger have been plagued by persistent terror attacks and banditry, resulting in devastating loss of lives and displacing numerous families into internally displaced persons (IDP) camps.

“This omission is a grave anomaly. The North Central region has borne immense suffering and stands as one of the most affected and vulnerable regions in the country today.

“This decision must be reviewed and rectified immediately.”

Obi emphasized the strategic importance of the North Central region, often regarded as the agricultural backbone of Nigeria, in achieving national stability and economic growth.

He stated that addressing the region’s security and developmental needs is crucial for the overall progress of the country.

The exclusion of the NCRC from the proposed budget contrasts with allocations made to five other regional development commissions, raising questions about the government’s commitment to equitable development.

Obi urged the government and the National Assembly to revisit the budget and ensure that the North Central region receives adequate funding to tackle its challenges.

“Together, we must work toward a more inclusive and equitable Nigeria,“ he added.

