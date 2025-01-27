Budget Ministry Gets First Female Commissioner In Bauchi

Share

Amina Mohammed Katagum, the newly appointed Head of Bauchi’s Budget, Economic Planning and Multilateral Coordination Ministry, has made a commitment to transform the state’s financial management.

Accordingly, she has announced plans to introduce innovative solutions and implement a budgetdriven system to enhance transparency, efficiency, and accountability.

Speaking during her assumption of duty on Friday, Mrs. Katagum acknowledged the ministry’s enormous challenges, given its diverse and voluminous activities.

She urged all staff to support and cooperate to achieve the desired objectives. Katagum also pledged to consolidate on the legacy of her predecessor, Alhaji Aminu Hammayo Magatakadan Misau, who is now the Secretary to the State Government.

She added that her commitment aligns with Governor Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed’s “My Bauchi Project” 2.0 agenda. Katagum expressed gratitude to Governor Mohammed for trusting her with the role and posting her to the state’s Budget Ministry, which she described as the “hard beat” of the state.

