Budget Line, Prompt Funding Key To Ending NTDs — UNICEF

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has said that creating budget line and prompt funding disbursement is key, in ending Neglected Tropical Diseases and will save lives of many people especially among vulnerable groups.

UNICEF Chief of Field Office, Bauchi, Nuzrat Rafique, who made this assertion at a media dia-logue in Bauchi, said dedicated budget line and timely release is key to ending spread of the diseases.

Rafique explained that poverty and poor living conditions make many communities more vulnerable to NTDs, adding that UNICEF highly commends the efforts of the state government for creating the NTDs budget line in the state.

UNICEF NTDs Consultant, Dr. Hilary Adie, revealed that Bauchi is close to eliminating major NTDs, while Nasarawa and Plateau have already achieved elimination status.

State NTDs Coordinator, Haruna Wakil, announced that the Bauchi State Government has provided budgetary support for NTDs in the 2026 fiscal year and is establishing a snakebite hospital in Duguri, Alkaleri LGA, as part of broader efforts to eliminate the diseases across the state.