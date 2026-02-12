Budget: LCCI Worries Over Historically Weak Implementation Capacity

Following Federal Government’s poor budget implementation cycle, the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has raised concerned, saying the country has historically weak budget implementation capacity.

It said the situation would further worsen as a result of multiple budget cycles within a single year, including the 2024 Budget and Supplementary Budget alongside the 2025 and 2026 budgets.

In fact, the Chamber insisted that this had implications for fiscal coordination, transparency, and effective project execution.

President of LCCI, Engr. Leye Kupoluyi, who made this known to New Telegraph in Lagos, said that the 2026 budget seeks to consolidate recent economic reforms, strengthen macroeconomic resilience, and promote inclusive growth across key sectors of the economy.

According to him, looking ahead, LCCI identifies agriculture and agro-processing, manufacturing, infrastructure, energy, and human capital development as key growth drivers in 2026.

He added that unlocking these sectors would require decisive execution—scaling irrigation and agro-value chains, reducing power and logistics costs for manufacturers, accelerating infrastructure delivery through PPPs, sustaining oil and gas sector reforms, and aligning education and skills development with private-sector needs.

Speaking on the 2026 budget breakdown, the LCCI president explained that the proposed budget outlined a total expenditure of N58.47 trillion, supported by projected total revenues of N34.33 trillion.

This results in an estimated budget deficit of N23.85 trillion, equivalent to 4.28 per cent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP). To him, the deficit is expected to be financed through a combination of domestic and external borrowing, alongside other funding sources, in line with the government’s fiscal sustainability objectives.

Kupoluyi stated: “LCCI is encouraged by the strong emphasis on production-oriented spending, with capital expenditure of N26.08 trillion (about 45 per cent of total expenditure) significantly outweighing non-debt recurrent spending of N15.25 trillion. “This composition supports infrastructure development, industrial expansion, and productivity growth.

“However, the N15.52 trillion allocation to debt servicing remains a significant fiscal burden, highlighting the need for stricter borrowing discipline, improved revenue efficiency, and expanded public-private partnerships to safeguard growthenhancing investments.”

Speaking further, the private sector helmsman noted: “Notwithstanding these positives, a review of the 2026 budget reveals relatively optimistic macroeconomic assumptions that pose fiscal risks. The oil price benchmark of $64.85 per barrel, though lower than the $75.00 benchmark in the 2025 budget, appears optimistic when compared with the 2025 average price of about $69.6 per barrel and current prices around $60 per barrel.

This raises downside risks to oil revenue, especially as 35.6 per cent of total projected revenue is expected to come from oil receipts. “Similarly, the oil production benchmark of 1.84 million barrels per day is well above the current level of about 1.49 million barrels per day.

It may be difficult to achieve without significant improvements in security, infrastructure integrity, and sector investment. Persistent challenges such as oil theft, pipeline vandalism, and underinvestment could undermine this assumption and further weaken revenue outcomes.

“The exchange rate assumption of N1,512/$ compared with N1,500/$ in the 2025 budget and about N1,446/$ as of the end of November 2025 suggests mild depreciation. While this may support naira-denominated revenue, it also increases the cost of imports, debt servicing, and inflation management, with broader macroeconomic implications.