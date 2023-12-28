Budget: LCCI Urges FG to Invest in Transport Infrastructure

As the National Assembly (NASS) considers the deliberations for the passage of the 2024 Appropriation Bill, the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has advised that government must improve its budget performance in terms of capital expenditure in 2024.

In particular, the Chamber explained that over the years, the performance of the capital expenditure had been very low relative to the recurrent expenditure, with implications for the country’s infrastructure sector.

The LCCI Director-General, Dr. Chinyere Almona, explained that the situation was worrisome and calls for urgent solutions. She noted that particular attention must be paid to investing more in transport infrastructure in order to mitigate the high cost of fuel and resolve the many logistical challenges that have impacted the movement of goods across the nation.

Also, Almona stressed that government must look beyond oil revenues, saying: “Government must build investors’ confidence and enhance our forex earnings through non-oil exports.

We need to invest more in export infrastructure through automation and implementation of critical port reforms to reduce the bottlenecks in our export logistics and processes.

“In addressing the most significant components of human capital development, we urge governments at all levels to be committed to significantly improving budget implementation in strategic sectors of the economy, including agriculture, education, health, infrastructure, and security. “Efforts must be made to scale up revenue collection by the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) through consistent tax administrative measures, digitalisation, and policy reforms.”