‘Budget Is Public Document That Shouldn’t Be Hoarded’

The Bayelsa State Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Akpoebide Alamieye- seigha, has declared that the annual budget is a public document and therefore should be made available to the public if the need arises.

Speaking on Wednesday in Yenagoa when a non-governmental organisation advocacy group led by Robinson Kuroghobogha paid him a courtesy call, he said it was very wrong for anybody to withhold the budget stating that it is a public document that should be accessible to anybody that needs it.

Alamieyeseigha said: “Budget is a public document. That is why as soon as the budget is announced, we print them and take them to all the ministries and even to Abuja. Likewise, other states do send their own to us.

It is a public document, it’s not something that is hidden that somebody will say, and I’m going to hoard it. It is not right. “I have already sent one copy each to all the assembly members. We have sent 27 copies to the House of Assembly.

“We have been in all the 24 constituencies and we have been met and we asked what the needs of these communities are. They will now write their needs and I told the government for us to embark on this, we need up to N5 billion.”