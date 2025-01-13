Budget Implementation: FG To Pursue Aggressive Revenue Drive

Share

To tackle revenue shortfall, the Federal Government is embarking on an aggressive revenue drive, which will feed into funding of personnel cost, overhead and capital.

The Accountant General of the Federation, Dr.Mrs Oluwatoyin Madein, stated this while playing host to Federal House of Representatives Committee on Public Account in her office in Abuja during their oversight cisit to the Treasury House.

Madein revealed that since her ressumption in May 2023, the FGN Consolidated Financial Statement had been prepared and Audited up to December 31, 2019, “in collaboration with the Auditor-General of the Federation,we have prepared and Audited 2020 2021 CFS while 2022 is ongoing.”

A statement issued by the Director of Information, Mallam Bawa Mokwa, quoted the AGF as saying: “It would have been completed but for problems we have regarding the reconciliation of bank statement for the Consolidated Revenue Fund with the Central Bank of Nigeria.”

The AGF revealed that OAGF had proposed some enhancements to GIFMIS and IPPIS that will be more robust with the support and cooperation of National Assembly.

In his response, the House Committee Chairman on Public Accounts, Hon.Bamidele Salam, urged the AGF to submit the 2022 Consolidated Financial Statement of the Federation as provided in the 1999 Constitution.

Salam stated that the submission of Accountant General of the Federation on the low revenue remittance by many Government-Owned Enterprises suggested that there was a need for stricter measures to block revenue leakage through automation of processes and regular audit.

