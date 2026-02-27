N1.15trn earned from January gas export

The price of Nigerian crude oil at the international market has risen above the Federal Government’s 2026 budget benchmark of $64.85 per barrel. Findings yesterday showed Nigeria’s Bonny Light trading at around $71 a barrel. This came as fresh reports revealed that the country earned N1.15 trillion from gas shipment to some countries in Asia and Europe in January. Nigeria’s crude oil spec is popularly known for being “light and sweet.”

It has low sulfur content and high API gravity. Nigerian’s crude is cheaper to refine into high-value products like diesel and gasoline. While the price of Nigeria’s Bonny Light is higher than the FG’s budget benchmark, the nation’s daily production target of 1.84 million barrels is still an ambition as the country’s production in January 2025 was around 1.48 million barrels per day (bpd), according to the Monthly Oil Market Report of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) using direct communication.

However, oil prices declined by about two per cent early yesterday as the crucial U.S.-Iran talks began in Geneva. Analysts had posited that it is one last attempt to reach a nuclear deal through diplomacy. According to OilPrice. com, the U.S. benchmark, WTI Crude,fell by 1.61 per cent to trade at $64.38 per barrel.

According to the Energy Bulletin of the Major Energies Marketers Association of Nigeria, (MEMAN) the landing price of fuel as of Wednesday, February 25, 2026 was N747.79 per liter, average 30 days was N728.14 p/l while that of AGO for average 30 days was N914.23/l and Spot was N929.23/l. ATK, average 30 days was N945.43/l and spot was N965.52/. According to the report, for fuel, Dangote’s coastal price was N727/l, gantry price was N774/l: AGO’ s coastal price was $747.25MT while gantry price was N880/l .

The coastal price for ATK was $825.25MT and gantry price was N938.10/ while LPG gantry price was N740,000.00MT. Meanwhile, despite sabotage and vandalism, a total of 1.85 million tonnes (97,896.41mmscf) of liquefied natural gas worth N1.15 trillion ($1.1billion) was shipped out of the country to Europe and Asia in January 2026. Also, 329,589 tonnes (17,166.08mmscf) of natural gas valued at $210 million was flared as price of the fuel is sold for $600 per tonne in Europe in the period.