Budget Funding: FG Sets New Revenue Targets for MDAs

…Agencies to Remit 100% IGR to Treasury

As the Federal Government scouts for revenue to fund the 2024 N28.7 trillion budget, it has directed all fully fund- ed ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) of government to remit their internally generated revenue (IGR) 100 per cent to the sub-recurrent account sub-component of the Consolidated Revenue Fund (CRF). The new policy was communicated to MDAs by the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, via a circular dated December 28, 2023, a copy of which was sighted by New Telegraph.

The new policy is a shift from the previous position with respect to Treasury Single Accounts (TSA). Similarly, it directed all partially funded agencies/parastatals (receiving capital or overhead allocation from the Federal Government budget) to remit 50 per cent of their gross IGR, while all statutory revenue like tender fees, contractor’s registration, sales of government assets etc should be remitted one 100% to the sub-recurrent account. However, it directed all self-funded federal agencies/parastatals (receiving no allocation from the federal government’s budget to remit 50 per cent of their IGR, including all statutory revenue line like tender fees, contractor’s registration, sales of government assets etc to sub-recurrent account.

Part of the circular read: “For the avoidance of doubt, the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation shall open new TSA sub-accounts for all federal government agencies/parastatals listed on the schedule of Fiscal Responsibility Act, 2007 and any additions by the Federal Ministry of Finance, except where expressly exempted.” According to a circular by Mr. Edu, the new account opened for agencies/parastatal shall be credited with inflows in the old revenue collecting accounts based on the new policy implementation of 50 per cent auto deduction in line with finance Act,2020 and finance circular, 2021, 50 per cent cost to revenue ratio.

Other specific instructions of the circular are that Office of the Accountant General of the- Federation (0AGF), subject to the categorisation of agencies shall map and automatically effect direct deduction of 50 per cent (fifty percent) on groSS revenue of Self/partially funded Agency/ Parastatals and 100 per cent (one hundred percent) for fully funded agencies/parastatals as interim remittance of amount due to the Consolidated Revenue Fund. This is to improve revenue generation, fiscal discipline, accountability and transparency in the management of government financial resources and prevention of waste and inefficiencies.

“The revenue collection TSA sub-accounts currently operated and maintained by agencies/ parastatals for receiving revenue from the public shall be blocked from access. The accounts shall be under the full control of the Honourable Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy and the Accountant-General of the Federation.

“To strengthen the implementation of the Presidential directives as conveyed via SGF Circular Reference: SGF.50/5.3/C.9/24 dated October 16, 2018 on approved revenue performance management framework for Government Owned Enterprises (GOEs), the Revenue & Investment Department and the Treasury Single Account Department of the Office of the Accountant- General of the Federation (0AGF) shall supervise, monitor and carry out a monthly review of both the old and new accounts of the agencies/parastatals to ensure that only funds approved by the Honourable Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy (HMFCME) and the Accountant-General of the Federation (AGF) are credited to the accounts.

“The Federal Ministry of Finance (FMF) and Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation (OAGF) will recommend appropriate disciplinary actions and sanctions against defaulting Accounting Officers of Agencies/Parastatals found culpable of violating the contents of this Finance Circular and in aCCordance with the Fiscal Responsibility Act. “Each Federal Government self/partially funded agency/ parastatal shall not later than three months after the end of its financial year prepared and published its audited financial statements/management account in accordance with the prescribed rules and forward copies to the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation for the review and computation of operating surplus in line with the approved template of the Fiscal Responsibility Commission/OAGF.

The remittable portion of the adjusted operating surplus will be determined and paid to the TSA sub-recurrent account after reconciliation. “The final payment to be made to the TSA sub-recurrent account for the year shall, how- ever, be the higher of the 80% of the adjusted operating surplus and the deducted amount from the TSA sub-rec accounts of the affected agencies/parastatals,” the circular said.”