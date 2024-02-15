Budget Financing: N2.5TRN Targeted From Sales of Savings Bonds

To enable it finance its budgetary obligations, the Federal Government has issued a N2.5 trillion savings bond to members of the public (retail investors) for the month of February. The offers are split into N1.25 trillion at a seven-year tenure and N1.25 trillion for a 10-year tenure, According to the offer details posted on the Debt Management Office’s website, the subscription date is February 19, 2024 while the settlement date is February 21, 2024.

The maturity date for the 7-year bond is February 2031 while that of the 10-year bond is February 2034. The bonds are offered at a unit price of N1,000, with a minimum subscription requirement of N50,001,000 and subsequent increments in multiples of N1,000. DMO stated that interest woild be paid semi-annually, and successful bidders would get any accrued interest on the previously opened offer.

For the interest rate, DMO said: “For re-openings of previously issued bonds, (where the coupon is already set), successful bidders will pay a price corresponding to the yield-to- maturity bid that clears the volume being auctioned, plus any accrued interest on the instrument.” The current administration had promised to rely less on external loans, pledging to deepen her income from internally generated revenue.

The 2024 fiscal budget had reduced deficit budget of below 3.8 per cent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP), thereby reducing the reliance on borrowing. Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, had explained recently the rationale for 2024 budget deficit of below 3.8 per cent of GDP. He said the decision was deliberate with government’s resolve to reduce reliance on borrowing, with improvements in revenue generation using technology and digitalisation to also boost funding.

“So, we are relying less on borrowing and more on revenue and I think you have to take the two together. I think we’re very optimistic about the improvements in revenue that will take place. The last debt stock data from DMO on Nigeria’s total debt as third quarter 2023 showed that total debt public debt rose to N87.91 trillion as of the end of September. Rather than increase its foreign debt stock trended down.

As of the third quarter of 2023, Nigeria’s total public debt rose marginally by 0.61 per cent quarter-on-quarter to N87.91 trillion from N87.38 trillion as of the end of the second quarter. External debt stood at N31.98tn while domestic debt amounted to N55.93 trillion in the period being reported.