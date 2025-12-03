Budget: Ex-Agege LG Boss Salutes Obasa

A former Chairman of Agege Local Government, Hon Jubril Abdulkareem, has praised the current Chairman, Ganiyu Obasa, for his dynamism and swift impact in the community within a short time spent in office.

Hon. Abdulkareem made these remarks during the budget retreat organised to brainstorm and position the economy of the community in the forthcoming New Year.

The retreat, which started on Monday with the “Budget of restoration, innovation and development,” will end on Wednesday in the ancient city.

In the words of Hon. Abdulkareem, the Agege Community is lucky to have a young and energetic chairman in charge of the LG.

He said: “I am happy with his vision, and the steps he has taken so far are in the right direction and in the interest of the people.

This retreat is also timely for us all to put heads together and plan well for the year 2026 for the good of our people in the community. I call on the Chairman, Ganiyu Obasa, not to keep up the good job while I enjoined all stakeholders in Agege to give him maximum support.”

He also urged the entire management team to keep up the good work, referencing the budget, particularly the 2026 budget, as a critical, important practice which will determine the feasibility and effectiveness of government plans.

Also at the well-attended retreat were Hon. Kola Egunjobi, former Chairman, Hon. J.S. Babatunde and His Royal Majesty, the Ologba of Ogba.

The immediate past Chairman, J.S. Babatunde, in his remarks, stressed the importance of budget creation and presentation, while stating that the reason for human existence, using the governing offices as a focal point, is to serve God and humanity.

“The children of the people you refused to train and care about are those who later cause unrest and sleepless nights for your children,” Hon. Babatunde noted.

Hon Ganiyu Obassa assured all participants that there was so much work on the cards for the management team to change the face of the community in the months ahead.

“What we are seeing now is just the starting point, and we are well-focused to do much more. That is why this retreat is very important to project into the New Year,” Hon Ganiyu Obasa said.