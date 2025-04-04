‘Budget Deficit, Nigeria’s Oil Dependence Threaten Naira Stability

Share

Despite the naira’s recent stability in the foreign exchange markets, Nigeria’s large budget deficit and the country’s continued reliance on crude oil exports for the bulk of its foreign exchange earnings, mean that the local currency is not yet out of the woods, the Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Cowry Asset Management Ltd., Mr. Johnson Chukwu, has said.

Mr. Chukwu, who stated this on a Channels TV Business programme, on Thursday, noted that while the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has done a “relatively good job” with regards to the management of the naira, its ability to sustain its defense of the currency are still dependent on factors that are outside the apex bank’s control.

He said: “It is hasty to say that we are out of the woods in terms of the stability of the naira. The CBN has done a relatively good job of managing the naira, but there are still too many variables that can constrain its (CBN’s) ability to manage the naira.

One of these is the budget deficit. Another variable is the price of oil. Today, external factors may not sustain a materially stronger naira.

What matters is your inflows and outflows and oil revenue remains key. We may see a slowdown in demand for crude oil.”

According to the financial expert, his firm’s forecast for the naira’s exchange rate this year remains unchanged at between N1,450 per dollar and N1, 650 per dollar, “all things being equal.”

Bloomberg reported that after the CBN announced on Tuesday that net foreignexchange reserves climbed to the highest in more than three years, the naira recorded its most significant appreciation against the dollar as it rose by 0.6 per cent to N1,530 per dollar on Wednesday.

In a statement, the apex bank said net foreign-currency reserves rose almost sixfold to $23 billion by December from a year earlier after it curbed liabilities including swaps and forward obligations to rebuild market confidence.

Analysts noted that this was the first time that the CBN had published the figures since 2023, when concerns were raised about the country’s external-reserves position after the apex bank, in August of that year, disclosed large deals with JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. involving foreign-currency pledges for cash to support government revenue.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

