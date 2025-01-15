Budget Defence: NASS Issues 48-Hour Ultimatum To SON, NPA, Others

Share

The National Assembly Joint Committee on Finance has decried the failure of some government revenue generating agencies to honour invitation and appear for 2025 budget defence.

The committee issued a 48-hour ultimatum to the agencies to appear or risk withdrawal of funding for 2025 operations.

The agencies are, Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) Nigerian Postal Service (NPS) and the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC).

Others are, Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON) Tertiary Education Trust Fund, Oil and Gas Free Zones Authority and the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC).

The Nigerian Copyright Commission, National Insurance Commission, National Pensions Commission, National Space and Research Development Agency and the Nigerian Metrological Agency are also included.

Also included are Nigerian Agricultural In surance Corporations, Airspace Management Authority, Nigerian Con – tent Development and Monitoring Board, Nigerian Liquified Natural Gas Limited, Transmission Company of Nigeria, Bank of Industry (BIO) Nigerian College of Aviataion Technology, Zaira.

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Finance, Sen. Sani Musa (APC-Niger) said that President Bola Tinubu while presenting the 2025 budget to the National Assembly, mandated all ministers and heads of agencies to appear to defend their respective budgets before the assembly with every sense of responsibility.

The senator said that members of the National Assembly had to cut short their Christmas holidays to attend to the national assignment.

“But to our dismay, a lot of agencies have refused to honor our invita ions to appear before us, for us to scrutinise their performances in 2024 and look at their 2025 projection, if it is justifiable.

“All these agencies have refused to honour the joint committee’s invitation. “So by virtue of the constitutional powers that have been given to the joint committees on finance of both the Senate and the House of Representatives, we are given the chief executives of these agencies 48 hours within which to appear before this joint committee.

“Failure to do that, the committee will not hesitate to recommend to the Appropriation Committee to withhold any appropriation to these agencies.

