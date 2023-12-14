Budget: Crude Oil Production, Price Benchmark Realistic –NNPCL

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd. (NNPC Ltd.) has assured that the projections on crude oil production and price benchmark for the 2024 Budget were realistic and realisable.

The Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of the Company, Mr. Mele Kyari, gave the assurance during an interactive session with the Senate Committee on Finance at the National Assembly, Abuja, yesterday, a statement signed by Chief Corporate Communications Officer NNPC Ltd, Olufemi Soneye had said.

Speaking on the dynamics of the market in relation to the projected budget benchmark price of $77.96 per barrel, Kyari said: “With what we see in the market today and potentially in the year 2024 and even beyond the next two years, it is very unlikely to see $70 per barrel oil in the market.

“The oscillation we are seeing, sometimes you do see prices coming down to $75 to the barrel and sometimes it goes above it, overall, benchmarks are averages. We think that the proposal by Mr. President around the $77.96 is still realisable in 2024.” On the crude oil production projection, he stated: “The number we have is 1.785mbpd. This is cumulative of all oil produced in the country.

“This figure is inclusive of all production including crude oil and condensate. I need to make this clarification because of the reports in the media that our OPEC quota is 1.5million barrels per day.