Budget: Allegations of Illegal Mining, Underfunding Dominate as Reps Hold Defence

As the House of Representatives continues budget defence with ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) of government, PHILIP NYAM reviews major budgetary activities that have taken place so far

On December 1, the House of Representatives passed for a second reading, the 2024 Appropriations Bill after a two-day debate on the general principle of the legislation. The approval was carried out during a special plenary session, which is a non-plenary sitting day. It will be recalled that the House had commenced the debate on the bill. After about two hours of debate, the Speaker of the House, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, announced a special session to be held to conclude the debate.

Consequently, the bill was committed to the relevant committee thereby setting the tone for the standing committees to commence budget defence with the MDAs. Since the commencement of the budget defence, there have been a series of sordid revelations and allegations of financial recklessness, malfeasance, unbelievable records of corruption and summons of senior government appointees by the House.

Powerful Nigerians behind Illegal mining

Appearing before the House committee on Solid Minerals last Tuesday to defend his ministry’s budget, the Minister of Solid Minerals, Mr. Dele Alake, shocked the lawmakers when he alleged that powerful Nigerians involved in illegal mining are responsible for the sponsorship of banditry and terrorism across the country. Without mentioning names, the minister said most of the bandits and terrorists are sponsored by illegal miners; insisting that they are not people who pick gold on the ground but powerful individuals in the country. He also said that majority of the illegal miners are not foreigners but added that foreigners could be seen as symptoms.

“Nigerians are those powerful people behind them; we are identifying them with both kinetic and non-kinetic means. We have encouraged those petty illegal miners to form cooperatives,” he stated. He said the most disturbing aspect was that most of the foreigners engaged in illegal mining in the country had no proper immigration. His words: “One discovery that we have made is that a lot of these insecurities and banditry associated with this sector are sponsored by illegal miners. These are not your artisan miners. They are not the people who pick gold on the ground. These are heavy and powerful individuals in our country. They are Nigerians and not foreigners.

“Yes, you can see foreigners as symptoms, but they are not the basics. Nigerians are the powers behind those foreigners that you see on the streets. We are identifying them and employing various strategies, both kinetic and non-kinetic. “The non-kinetic nature of artisanal miners, I gave them an ultimatum that they should form themselves into cooperatives because every Nigerian has a right to life and necessities and if the government cannot provide these necessities, we cannot push them into the bush.”

According to him, for mining to generate the requisite revenue, there is the need to have a formal structure that the multinationals could deal with, just like the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Ltd. He, however, said that the approach of the ministry under his leadership would be different from NNPCL, adding that the structure being proposed for the Nigeria Mining Corporation would be primarily private sector-driven. The minister added that Nigeria will also have its equity, adding that this would mean that no government after could destabilise the structure.

He said the conservative amount of minerals deposited in the country is over $700 billion dollars, adding that Nigeria has not accessed even a quarter of what it has. Alake further said that the sum of N250 billion is needed for exploration if the ministry is to achieve its mandate in the sector. He noted that the N24 billion capital budget allocated to the ministry for the 2024 financial year was “non-starter” and sought parliamentary intervention to jerk the figure up. He said government cannot leave exploration in the hands of the private sector because if that is done, half of the information would be kept for pecuniary purposes to the detriment of the country’s economic and security interests.

“It is proper for the government to devote a substantial amount of funding for exploration and we are asking for a conservative figure of N250 billion for exploration,” he said. He urged the chairman of the committee to support the process, adding that this would help change mining in the country. Alake also said that the host communities where mining activities take place across the country would be engaged to forestall the breakdown of laws and orders. Noting that Nigeria has 44 minerals in high demand, with six of them in global demand, Alake pleaded with the committee to consider the amount budgeted for the ministry in the 2024 budget proposal.

His words: “If we are given that amount of money, I can tell you that what the ministry will contribute will outweigh other ministries, including what we are deriving from oil. We can return trillions to the coffers of this country as revenue if we are given such a budget as proposed. “A foreign agency that we signed an MOU with recently did tell us that the conservative estimate of the minerals that we have underground in Nigeria is over $700 billion and they are basing their estimation on the identified minerals alone. “Therefore, the entire budget of N24 billion (capital) is a nonstarter if we are to achieve the stated objectives of the sector.

We need nothing less than N250 billion for exploration if we are to achieve the mandate of this sector. The sector should contribute not less than 50 per cent to the nations. That 24 billion is a non-starter.”

Potential

Responding, the chairman of Senate Committee on Solid Minerals, Hon. Jonathan Gaza Gbefwi, said that the solid minerals sector remains the last hope for the country to attain the level of diversity it required. He, however, said that the funds appropriated to the sector in the 2024 budget were grossly inadequate, adding that the committee has taken proactive steps to put up motions and bills that would strengthen and reorganize the sector. Gbefwi noted that Nigeria has the solid minerals needed to attract the kind of foreign exchange needed to transform the country, recalling that in the 1970s, the solid minerals sector accounted for over 50 per cent of contributions to the nation’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) as against today where it is barely a meagre 0.63 per cent.

He said: “All hope is not lost, especially because Mr. President, during his budget presentation re-echoed the priority this administration has placed on the solid minerals sector and of course the person he has mandated to steer the ship of this sector. “It is quite exciting to note that he hit the ground running by embarking on strategic bilateral and trade expeditions that will bring the needed investment into our country. To start with, exploration has never been the business of the investor but the government who carries out the exploration and based on values obtained, engages or attracts the necessary investments.

“It will shock you to note that the petroleum sector which is more or less mining and an extractive industry, has earmarked $400 million for frontier exploration as captured by provisions of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) being a percentage of the operating profit of the NNPC.”

Reps, NCS target N6trn revenue

Meanwhile, the House of Representatives Committee on Appropriation and the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), on Monday, jointly resolved to increase the 2024 revenue target of the service to N6 trillion. It will be recalled that the NCS had proposed a N5 trillion revenue for the year 2024. Chairman of the House Committee on Appropriation, Hon. Abubakar Bichi pleaded with the Comptroller General of NCS, Adewale Adeniyi, to think of increasing the targeted N5 trillion when he appeared before members of the committee to defend the 2024 budget of the Service.

Bichi said: “Is there a possibility to increase your revenue? We will be glad if you can make N6 trillion for the 2024 revenue”. According to Bichi, the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu would not be achieved unless the revenue- generating agencies increased their target revenue. He said the 2024 Appropriation Bill as presented by the president is laudable but said it would only materialise if there is enough money to meet the N27.5 trillion proposal. Responding, the Comptroller General of Customs, Adeniyi, said: “I share the optimism of increasing the revenue to N6 trillion in 2024. So, N6 trillion in revenue in 2024 is possible.”

He, however, said if the Federal Government was able to review the issue around concession grants in 2024, the NCS might be able to realize the N6 trillion in revenue. According to him, the new law will also help us to facilitate a number of issues that will make revenue generation possible. He expressed disappointment with the issue of waivers, saying: “It is one of those areas where this kind of revenue for 2024 is achievable. If we can get N1.8 trillion in one year that shows the N6 trillion revenue for 2024 is achievable.” He said many of the goods at the ports were yet to be cleared, adding that when the NCS looked into its system, a number of bills were not opened.

The CG said that when an internal audit was conducted, it showed that the NCS realised over N11 billion from that exercise, adding that there are still a lot of goods yet to be cleared. He said the customs had revenue sitting in some of the goods yet to be cleared. Speaking on the import duty exemption, Adeniyi said it is usually a presidential directive that the minister of finance is in charge of. He said in 2023, the service lost N1.8 trillion to the Import Duty Exemption Certificate (IDEC), adding that in 2023, excise accounted for 18 per cent of total revenue.

Tripartite committee for monetary policy

The House Committee on Customs and Excise during its interaction with the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) called for the setting up of a tripartite committee comprising of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Ministry of Finance and the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) for a coordinated platform on fiscal and monetary policy for the country. Chairman of the Committee, Hon. Leke Abejide, who made the call also called for the implementation of the House resolution of 90 days’ notice for any change in policy.

He said that becomes necessary so that investors and importers are not taken unaware of any policy change. Abejide said: “Considering the complex interplay between fiscal and monetary policies and their impacts on trade, I would like to propose the formation of a tripartite committee comprising Representatives from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Federal Ministry of Finance and Nigeria Customs Service. “This Committee will serve as a platform for open and transparent dialogue on fiscal and monetary issues as it affects trade, ensuring thorough discussion and analysis of crucial decisions before their implementation.

“Such collaborations will facilitate a more robust and coordinated approach to trade policies, mitigating potential disruptions and fostering a conducive environment for economic growth. “Just last week, investors woke up only to discover that, exchange rate had been raised from N784 to N951 per Dollar without any notice. I received an uncountable number of calls because people mistakenly thought it came from Nigeria Customs Service. “I suggest implementation of the House of Representatives resolution of the 9th Assembly, requiring a 90-day notice for policy changes.

This approach will allow ongoing transactions to conclude smoothly, minimising economic distortions and inflationary pressures.” Responding, the Customs boss said the service was already working closely with border communities, but expressed concern about the lack of basic amenities in such communities. According to him, there was the need for the Nigerian government to pay attention to border communities by providing them some basic amenities. He said the Service plans to embark on construction of some basic amenities in some border communities in 2024 and sought the support of the lawmakers to achieve that.

The various standing committees are expected to round off their budget defence this week to pave way for the passage of the budget before embarking on the Christmas and New Year break.