Budget: Aiyedatiwa Should Hire Competent Team For Implementation – Adegoroye

The immediate Minister of State for Transportation, Prince Ademola Adegoroye has advised Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State to hire competent hands in the implementation of the 2025 appropriation budget.

Aiyedatiwa has submitted a budget proposal of #655 billion for the approval of the State House of Assembly for the 2025 fiscal year.

Out of the budgetary allocation, Aiyedatiwa said the recurrent expenditure would gulp #248.9 billion while the rest #406 billion would go for capital expenditure

Adegoroye, in a statement shortly after the presentation of the bill, described the 2025 Appropriation Bill as a milestone that would make him outperform his predecessors.

The former lawmaker congratulated the governor on the successful delivery of the budget and noted that all the governor needed were personnel who shared the same vision as him to make his administration successful, adding that the budget was well-prepared and capable of turning the state around unprecedentedly.

The former Minister of the Federal Republic expressed confidence in the governor’s qualities which he said would see him implement the budget successfully.

In the congratulatory message to the governor, Adegoroye said: “Your Excellency, congratulations on the delivery of your 2025 budget to the House of Assembly.

“It is indeed a major step and a milestone for your administration.

I pray that God gives you all you require: good health, wisdom, presence of mind, determination, and very good, loyal, and committed personnel who share your vision to make it all a reality and a huge success.

“I am sure that with your calmness, you will succeed and do better than others before you.”

