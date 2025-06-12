New Telegraph

June 12, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
June 12, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Foreign
  3. Budget Airline Jetstar…

Budget Airline Jetstar Asia To Close In Weeks, Customers Offered Refunds

Singapore-based budget airline Jetstar Asia will close down at the end of July, with affected passengers to be offered full refunds.

The low-cost airline has struggled with rising supplier costs, high airport fees and increased competition in the region. More than 500 employees will be laid off.

The shutdown of Jetstar Asia will not impact the operations of Australia-based Jetstar Airways, nor those of Jetstar Japan, according to its part-owner Qantas, reports the BBC.

The budget carrier will offer a progressively reduced service over the next seven weeks and travellers will be notified if their flight is affected.

Passengers with tickets to fly after the July 31 closure will be contacted by the airline. Some affected customers could be moved onto alternative flights operated by the Qantas Group.

Jetstar Asia is advising people who booked through a travel agent or separate airline to contact those providers directly.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Adopt Policies That Promote Eco-Friendly Tourism, Tinubu Urges African Govts
Read Next

Orsu: Lamentations From Once Thriving Land Now A Ghost Town (2)
Share
Copy Link
×