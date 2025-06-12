Budget Airline Jetstar Asia To Close In Weeks, Customers Offered Refunds

Share

Singapore-based budget airline Jetstar Asia will close down at the end of July, with affected passengers to be offered full refunds.

The low-cost airline has struggled with rising supplier costs, high airport fees and increased competition in the region. More than 500 employees will be laid off.

The shutdown of Jetstar Asia will not impact the operations of Australia-based Jetstar Airways, nor those of Jetstar Japan, according to its part-owner Qantas, reports the BBC.

The budget carrier will offer a progressively reduced service over the next seven weeks and travellers will be notified if their flight is affected.

Passengers with tickets to fly after the July 31 closure will be contacted by the airline. Some affected customers could be moved onto alternative flights operated by the Qantas Group.

Jetstar Asia is advising people who booked through a travel agent or separate airline to contact those providers directly.

Share