Budget: Address Funding Gap In Nutrition, UNICEF Tells FG

…says 17.7m people in Nigeria unsure of next meal

As processes for the 2023 budget commences, the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has urged the government of Nigeria to address the funding gap in nutrition by putting in more money to address the issues of malnutrition affecting under-five children in the country.

This was as UNICEF noted that 17.7 million people living in Nigeria were unsure of where their next meal would come from, as they were suffering from hunger and food insecurity.

UNICEF Communication Specialist, Geoffrey Njoku who made the call during a two-day media dialogue on Nutrition Financing in Nigeria held in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, regretted that the Nigerian government was not putting in enough funds into nutrition.

He said: “There are funding gps that need to be filled Government needs to put its own money into dealing with the issue of child nutrition in Nigeria.”

Giving an insight into the nutrition situation in Nigeria, Nutrition Officer with UNICEF, Nkeiru Enwelum noted that out of the 35 million under-five children in Nigeria, 12 million were stunted with 1 in every 3 children suffering from stunting, 3 million children were wasted and 23.5 million children were anemic.

Speaking further, Enwelum who noted that the number of people suffering from hunger and food insecurity was likely to increase to a 25million if nothing was done, said although Nigeria was on track in exclusive breastfeeding, the country was off track in achieving the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 2 on zero hunger by 2030.

While revealing that malnutrition in Nigeria was widespread with every state dealing with its own level of malnutrition, the nutrition expert added that Lagos, Borno, Kaduna Katsina, and Kano states have the highest number of food insecure people in the country.

She said: “In terms of hunger and food insecurity, 17.7 million people are hungry in the country and that number can rise to 25 million if nothing is done.

“Out of this number, 1 million people are suffering from acute food insecurity. These 1 million people are undertaking negative coping mechanisms to be able to get food. You find most of them in the northeast where there is conflict and insecurity.”