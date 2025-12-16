Budget 2026: Senate Frowns On Multiple Plans, Unclear Implementation Records

The Senate Committee on Finance yesterday expressed concern over the current trend where the Federal Government is juggling multiple budgets without a clear track record of their implementation.

The committee specifically frowned upon the current situation where the implementation of the 2024 budget is still ongoing in December 2025 while the 2025 budget remained in limbo as the government prepares to present the 2026 Appropriation Bill to the National Assembly.

The observations came to the fore as the committee met with key officials of the government’s economic team to deliberate on the 2026 – 2028 Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and Fiscal Strategy Paper (FSP), a necessary step towards setting the template for the 2026 Budget. Chairman, Senate Committee on Finance, Senator Sani Musa (Niger East), said the practice of implementing more than one budget in a fiscal year by the Federal Government as being experienced in 2025 does not make for accountability and transparency.

Other members of the committee also raised several questions on the state of the two budgets running concurrently particularly in the face of government’s fresh request to roll over 70 per cent of the 2025 budget onto the 2026 budget.

The lawmakers were also miffed by the inability of the government to settle local contractors who had executed some projects under the 2024 budget and wondered why the government has been unable to meet its obligations in spite of claims that its revenue generating met and even surpassed their targets during the budget year.

Other lawmakers also challenged the economic team to explain how all the loans approved by the National Assembly supposedly to bridge revenue gaps were deployed. The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun , who had a hard task explaining the situation, said the challenge was essentially an issue of insufficient revenue but said efforts were being made to address the issue.

Edu explained that the capital component of the 2024 budget was extended into 2025 and the budget has been largely implemented, both in terms of recurrent and capital expenditure. Explaining further, Edun said, the government had started developing a comprehensive revenue optimisation programme focused on automation, digitalisation, the application of technology, and process re-engineering.

Apparently not satisfied with the scenario, the committee resolved to set up a three-man ad-hoc committee to liaise with the minister and the Accountant-General of the Federation to facilitate the payment of local contractors for projects executed in 2024 before the expiration of the budget cycle on 31st of this month.

The committee also tasked the Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Zaccheus Adedeji, to work towards generating a target of N35trillion revenue for the 2026 fiscal year as opposed to the earlier projection N31trillion. Earlier the FIRS boss had disclosed that the agency had realised N20.2 trillion revenue in 2024 and N25.2 trillion in 2025.

He, however, said that the huge revenues being realised by FIRS and other agencies like Customs, are being swallowed and made insufficient by multiple budget implementations in a fiscal year. The Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Atiku Bagudu, and Minister of State (Petroleum), Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, in their submissions, defended the parameters set for the N54. 4 trillion 2026 budget.