Budget 2025: Tinubu’s Humour At NASS Presentation Show Of Leadership

Former presidential aide and social media commentator, Reno Omokri, has lauded President Bola Tinubu for his display of humor and authenticity during the 2025 budget presentation at the National Assembly (NASS).

President Tinubu while addressing lawmakers, mistakenly referred to the 10th National Assembly as the 11th, before being corrected.

In response, Tinubu joked, “That means you are all re-elected for the 11th Assembly!”

Omokri took to X to commend Tinubu’s quick wit and leadership qualities.

He described the moment as a reflection of the President’s ability to think on his feet and connect with the public.

Highlighting Tinubu’s honesty and body language during the exchange, Omokri stated, “Such an authentic show of leadership.

“The man did not even pretend. He fessed up and said, ‘I wrote eleven.’ His hand gesture as he said it projected honesty. What a man!”

Omokri also suggested that Tinubu’s humor and authenticity during the session could bolster his popularity.

He humorously predicted that it may have “ensured his own re-election.”

The lighthearted moment has garnered significant attention online, with many Nigerians praising the President’s ability to maintain composure and inject humor into an official event.

The comment further humanized the President, earning applause from both his supporters and critics.

