Budget 2025, Signposts Commitment To Economic Growth –Minister

President Bola Tinubu’s signing of the N54.2 trillion budget, the largest in Nigeria’s history, is a testimony to the current administration’s commitment to economic growth, national security, infrastructure development, and human capital advancement. Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, stated this yesterday at a media briefing held at the National Press Centre, Abuja.

Idris said 2025 is set to be the year of consolidation, where all the transformative reforms initiated by the administration will begin to bear tangible fruits in the lives of Nigerians.

The minister disclosed that already, there has been a gradual reduction in the prices of foodstuffs, this has brought the much-needed relief to the people.

He said: “The 2025 budget is not just a financial document; it is a bold statement of intent – a roadmap for economic resilience, social stability, and national progress.

“The budget has demonstrated a renewed focus on security, infrastructure, education, health, solid minerals, agriculture, and other key areas that have a direct impact on the well-being and socio-economic development of the country.

“Let me give the assurances that the Federal Government remains committed to the efficient implementation of this budget in order to maximize its full impact on the lives of our citizens. “I therefore call on all Nigerians to support these efforts and join hands in building a prosperous and united Nigeria.”

