Budget 2025: Nigeria’s Economy Responding Positively To Stimulus – Tinubu

Share

…As President lays N47.9 Trillion budget estimates

…Defence, Infrastructure take lion share in next year’s budget

President Bola Tinubu has declared that the Nigerian economy has been responding positively to the stimulus package and reforms initiated by his administration in the last eighteen months.

Tinubu who made the declaration on Wednesday while presenting the N47.90 trillion budget estimates for the 2025 fiscal year, said the current plan is to further stimulate the economy through the implementation of targeted fiscal stimulus packages such as public expenditures and specific non-inflationary spending.

According to the President, Nigerians will soon experience a better and more functional economy.

Highlights of the 2025 Budget Allocations show that Defence and Security: got the lion’s share of N4.91 trillion; Infrastructure: came second with N4.06 trillion; Education came third with N3.52 trillion while the Health sector got N2.48 trillion.

More details later…

Share

Please follow and like us:

Related

"